YourPark Communities Offers Mobile Home Lots and Used Mobile Homes for Sale to Investors

New Braunfels, TX, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — YourPark Communities is pleased to announce that they now offer mobile home lots and used mobile homes for sale to investors. Previously, the organization didn’t allow investors to rent multiple mobile home lots and buy multiple used mobile homes. These purchases were limited to applicants intending to live on the properties. The company has expanded to allow investors to rent multiple lots, buy mobile homes, and rent RV lots in some locations.

YourPark Communities offers investors discounts when purchasing multiple used mobile home lots, used mobile homes, or RV lots, depending on availability. Currently, their New Braunfels mobile home parks have lots and used mobile homes available for sale with the requirement of keeping the mobile homes in the park after purchasing them. Deep discounts are available for mobile homes that remain in the park. The Giddings and McAllen locations have RV lots available for rent. Inventory on the website may not be current, so it’s important for investors to contact YourPark Communities directly to inquire about availability and current incentives.

YourPark Communities is dedicated to creating vibrant, sustainable communities for residents of all ages. They provide high-quality manufactured homes for affordable housing without compromising safety, comfort, and community spirit. Their communities welcome all individuals and provide a clean and safe place to call home.

Anyone interested in learning about the mobile home lots and used mobile homes available to investors can find out more by visiting the YourPark Communities website or calling 1-512-200-4664.

About YourPark Communities : YourPark Communities is a collection of several mobile home parks that provide affordable housing solutions in safe, comfortable neighborhoods. They offer various mobile home lots and mobile homes for sale to help individuals find the perfect place to call home. They provide an excellent community and on-site management for their residents.

Company : YourPark Communities

Address : 1649 Interstate 35, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Phone : 1-512-200-4664

Website : https://yourpark.com