Ceinsys Tech Ltd Celebrates 25 years of Enhancing Possibilities; Driving Change, Enriching Lives

Nagpur, Maharashtra, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — Today, Ceinsys Tech Ltd, (a company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange) and an integral part of prestigious conglomerate – Meghe Group, celebrates its 25 years of relentless pursuit towards driving change and enriching human life.

Ceinsys embarked on this extraordinary journey in the late 1990s with a vision to empower engineers and designers through its CAD solutions. Building upon this foundation, it swiftly adapted to the evolving needs of society, redefining its focus to undertake projects that enriched the lives of individuals from various aspects of society.

Over the last 25 years, the impact of its work (to name a few)

reached a population of over 20 million across Urban and Rural towns ensuring equitable water supply.

enabled reliable power distribution across 600+ towns covering 1 lakh+ network.

implementation of Asset Management using SCADA / Automation.

transformed citizen and governance engagement across 3 Indian states.

streamlined highway inventory and maintenance for 10000+ kms.

streamlined infrastructure maintenance and planning solutions for 2.5 Mn+ properties.

Implemented highly complex Unified GIS based Electrical Asset & Consumer Network Management for largest distribution utility in India.

Implemented Enterprise GIS WebGIS Solutions including detailed analytics, dashboards for DSS, Asset Management etc. for Municipal Corporations/ULBs, Disaster Management, State Energy Companies, Industrial Development Corporations and Agriculture & Mines.

In sync with the changes in tech-space, Ceinsys recognized the transformative potential with the convergence of GIS and autonomous driving technologies and therefore forayed into the mobility space in the year 2022 via its acquisition of a specialized engineering service provider – AllyGrow Technologies, (AllyGrow being a technology driven organization with a primary focus on core engineering design, development, and manufacturing engineering for the mobility segment). This acquisition will also enable Ceinsys to expand its global reach via leveraging AllyGrow’s presence in the US and European regions.

Today, Ceinsys Tech Ltd holds a prominent position in the Geospatial, Engineering, and Mobility Solutions space. It has an extensive global footprint spanning three continents & 12 offices catering to a diverse clientele. Boasting a dedicated team of over 1000 employees, the company continues to deliver innovative solutions that drive success for its customers. Notably, it proudly stands as a leading IT and ITES company in India’s Geospatial Services and Enterprise Software Solutions segment to achieve the highest maturity level appraisal of CMMI level 5 V2.0 for both Development and Services.

The 25th anniversary of Ceinsys Tech is a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and societal impact. It has continuously pushed boundaries, leveraging cutting-edge technology and interdisciplinary expertise to shape the future and positively impact individuals and communities. As this significant milestone is celebrated, Ceinsys extends heartfelt gratitude to its esteemed clients, valued partners, and dedicated employees who have been instrumental in its success. With a vision for the future, Ceinsys plans to expand its horizons, strategically targeting international markets & catalyzing success amidst the ever-changing global dynamics.

In commemorating its 25th anniversary, Non-Executive Director, and Chairman, Ceinsys, Mr. Sagar Meghe, emphasized its unwavering commitment to innovation and customer-centricity and said “Our remarkable journey has been defined by an extraordinary team and a legacy of accomplishments. In recent years, we have consistently invested in the growth of our human capital, as well as advancements in innovation and technology. These investments have empowered us to continually improve our distinctive service offerings while staying true to our core principle of “Enhancing Possibilities”. With an unwavering focus on enriching human life, we are poised to embrace future opportunities and deliver even greater value to our clients and stakeholders. Together, we will continue to pave the way for innovation, shaping a brighter and more prosperous tomorrow.”

About Ceinsys

Ceinsys, listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, is a leading Geospatial Engineering and Mobility Engineering solution provider. The Company is an IT arm of flagship Meghe Group of Institutions which has a prominent presence in Central India. Headquartered in Nagpur, Maharashtra, and with branch offices across India, Europe, and US, Ceinsys delivers cutting-edge technology solutions across the Geospatial and Mobility domain with a customer-centric approach and a focus on excellence. Learn more at www.ceinsys.com.