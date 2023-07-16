Pair Payments Launches Partner Program

Partners can now offer “no fee” credit card services to save their accounts thousands

BOSTON, MA, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — Pair Payments, part of the industry’s largest free credit card processing providers, has announced the launch of its Partner Program. If a partner works with clients that get charged credit card fees, many have thousands in fees, then they can help drop these costs significantly. Partners can also benefit, since they may also save thousands on their own credit card fees. As a partner with Pair payments, they receive NFR discounts that will reduce or eliminate their credit fees.

“We are nemesis to the high-cost credit card companies. Partners can save their clients tons of money. They are the heroes and it’s a win-win for everyone,” said Pair Payments CEO, Dave Iava. “With our advanced payment capabilities, iron clad security and tailored payment options, we aim to empower our partners to stay ahead in the digital economy and deliver exceptional payment experiences to their customers.”

The Pair Payments partner program includes resellers and affiliates, with all the elements of an established partner program, including deal registration, free training, leads, discount NFR, levels, MDF and SPIFFS, marketing help and detailed sales tools.

“We worked hard to create a competitive partner program,” said Pair Payments Channel Manager, Kevin Greenberg. “It contains all the preferred elements to make our partners successful. Plus, they can cut their own credit card fees and save money themselves.”

###

About Pair Payments

Pair Payments is part of the industry’s largest free credit card processing providers. The technology used has helped over 200,000 customers, including Denny’s, TGI Fridays, Hilton Hotels, IHOP, Caesars Palace, Best Western, Applebee’s, TAO, Wendy’s and Popeyes. The core business was founded in 1998 and is renowned for inventing tokenization. They have never been hacked. Their awards include Vendor Award of Excellence and Shopping Cart Provider of the Year.

To learn more about the Pair Payments Partner Program; https://partners.pairpayments.com/

For media inquiries, please contact:

Kevin Greenberg

Partner Program Manager

570-881-8909

partners@pairpayments.com