Aberdeen Dental Centre Strives to Improve Accessibility to Dental Crowns in British Columbia

Vernon, BC, Canada, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — Aberdeen Dental Centre, a leading dental clinic in Vernon, British Columbia, announced their new initiative to reduce the cost of dental crowns for patients across the province. This measure is in line with the commitment to providing top-quality, affordable dental care to every patient.

Dental crowns are widely used in dentistry to address a variety of issues, such as tooth decay, discoloration, and fractures. While they significantly improve oral health and aesthetic appearance, the high cost associated with these procedures can often deter patients. Aberdeen Dental Centre recognizes this concern and is committed to making dental crowns more affordable without compromising on quality.

Run by Dr. Kevin O’Shea and Dr. Pita Dhaliwal, Aberdeen Dental Centre prides itself on being a family dental clinic that values individualized patient care. The new initiative to reduce the dental crown cost in British Columbia is another step towards their goal of ensuring affordable and accessible dental care.

Dr. Kevin O’Shea, who focuses on oral surgery, dental implants, and orthodontics, emphasizes the importance of having an ideal bite to prevent dental issues such as tooth wear, dental caries, and periodontal disease. He said, “I enjoy all aspects of dentistry. With this initiative, we hope that more people will be able to benefit from the transformative effects of dental crowns without worrying about the expense.”

The new pricing structure will not affect the quality of the dental crowns provided at the clinic. Dr. O’Shea, who has taken reputable courses through John Kois, Frank Spears, and The Misch Institute, ensures that each procedure is executed with the utmost precision and care. His expertise and dedication, coupled with the latest technologies in dental care, guarantee a high-quality treatment experience for patients.

Dr. Pita Dhaliwal, who specializes in cosmetic dentistry and pediatrics, is equally excited about the new initiative. “I love the artistry involved in changing people’s smiles,” she said. “By reducing the dental crown cost, we can continue to work on our mission of transforming smiles and lives. Our caring staff, modern office environment, and this initiative underline our commitment to our patients.”

The Aberdeen Dental Centre, known for its state-of-the-art facility and advanced dental technologies, hopes that this initiative will encourage more patients to consider dental crown treatments. The team at the centre is ready to provide the highest level of dental care and ensure a comfortable and satisfying experience for each patient.

Aberdeen Dental Centre’s commitment to reducing the dental crown cost in British Columbia reflects its dedication to promoting oral health for all. The clinic looks forward to serving its community with its affordable dental crown cost, further reinforcing its commitment to making dental care accessible for everyone.

About Aberdeen Dental Centre:

Aberdeen Dental Centre is a family-run dental clinic located in Vernon, British Columbia. Operated by Dr. Kevin O’Shea and Dr. Pita Dhaliwal, the clinic offers a comprehensive range of dental treatments, including preventive care, cosmetic dentistry, and restorative procedures. Their commitment to individualized care and affordable dentistry sets them apart in the industry.

Website: https://www.vernondentist.com