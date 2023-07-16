Proptech startup Rent-A-Home Seeking Capital of $3.5M Backed by FasterCapital.

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — Based in the United States, Rent-A-Home is an online platform that connects homeowners and renters, allowing them to easily rent out their homes to interested parties. The platform provides a convenient and secure way for homeowners to list their properties, and for renters to easily find and rent their desired homes. The startup is also headquartered in Germany.

The startup is seeking capital of $3.5M to build the product and launch. The team has joined FasterCapital’s Raise Capital program to get matched with various funding sources. Rent-A-Home is founded by Joe Larsen and Evgeni Kotton.

FasterCapital is helping startups and SMEs worldwide in getting funded through the Raise Capital and Idea to Product programs. The team works with startups step by step on closing their seed, series A, series B, or Series C startups. The startup works with financial experts and advisors who help in evaluating the startup, building the right funding plan, and discussing equity to be given up, among all kinds of support.

FasterCapital also helps IT and Tech startups in technical development by becoming their technical cofounder and covering 50% of the costs needed. FasterCapital’s team handles building the MVP and developing the product from A to Z.

Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, commented, “The Proptech industry is growing widely. We are positive that Rent-A-Home is going to add value to the market.”