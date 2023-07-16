Raat Ke Afsane : Heritage Walk in Humayun Tomb

Delhi, India, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — The night tours in Delhi are a unique way to experience the city of Delhi. There are several monuments that are open at night for sightseeing. Enroute Indian History since 2019 has been conducting Raat ke Afsane, literally, stories told at night, after sunset. These walking tours are conducted at several monuments in the city of Delhi. The guided walk teaches about monuments, the history of Delhi, the art and the architecture of the heritage site.

One of our recently started night walks is inside the complex of Humayun Tomb. The heritage walk takes the visitors and history enthusiasts inside the Humayun Tomb complex and then takes them around the neighborhood of Humayun Tomb as we explore lesser known gems such as Dum Dama Sahib, Sabz Burj, Nizamuddin Chillgah, and Patte Shah ka Dargah.

Humayun Tomb is a 90 acre heritage garden complex which was built by Hajji Begum the first wife of Emperor Humayun of the Mughal Dynasty. The entire area has several garden tomb complexes such as the Bu Halima, Isa Khan’s tomb, Afsarwala Tomb, Arab ki Serai. The history buffs are taken to various sites and are given detailed history of the heritage buildings,weaving together the narrative of Delhi.

During the Raat Ke Afsane : Humayun Tomb monument walk, participants were thrilled to see the dome of the tomb lit up. The double dome is twice the height of the main building. The dormitory of Mughals as Humayun tomb is called has graves of Emperor Humayun, Hajji Begum, Hamida Banu Begum and around 60 more Mughal graves. It is believed that Dara Shukoh too is buried in the dormitory. However, his body remains unidentified.

Many participants were in awe when they saw the monument lit up against the dark sky on a full moon night. The monument oddly looks like a 2-D cardboard at night and it seems unfathomable that the monument is indeed a real thing.

If you are someone who loves sightseeing in Delhi and exploring heritage but are hesitant to go alone these guided walks are an easy, affordable and a safe option which assist you on every step to enjoy these historical places in a large comfortable group of like minded people.