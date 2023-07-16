Patient Appreciation Event With Pelican’s Snoballs at Compton Orthodontics

Bowling Green, KY, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — Compton Orthodontics, a leading orthodontic practice in Bowling Green, is excited to announce its upcoming Patient Appreciation Event in collaboration with Pelican’s Snoballs. The event, scheduled for 19.07.2023, aims to express gratitude to their valued patients and the community for their trust and support over the years.

Under the expert guidance of Dr. D. Thomas Compton, Compton Orthodontics has been dedicated to creating healthy, beautiful smiles in the Bowling Green area. This Patient Appreciation Event is an opportunity for the practice to extend their gratitude and give back to the community.

“We are extremely grateful to our patients and the community for choosing us as their orthodontic provider. This event is our way of expressing our appreciation and celebrating the smiles we’ve helped create,” said Dr. Compton.

The Patient Appreciation Event will take place at the Compton Orthodontics office located at 315 New Towne Dr. Bowling Green, KY 42103. Patients, their families, and the community are invited to join in the festivities. The event promises to be a fun-filled day, complete with refreshing snoballs provided by Pelican’s Snoballs, a well-known and beloved local treat.

Pelican’s Snoballs, known for their wide variety of delicious and flavorful snoball combinations, will be offering complimentary snoballs to attendees. With a range of flavors and toppings to choose from, everyone is sure to find a favorite icy treat to beat the summer heat.

In addition to the snoballs, there will be games, music, and other exciting activities for guests of all ages. The event will also feature a raffle with chances to win exciting prizes, including orthodontic treatment discounts, gift cards, and more.

“We wanted to create an event that not only expresses our gratitude but also provides a fun and memorable experience for our patients and the Bowling Green community. We’re thrilled to partner with Pelican’s Snoballs to make this event even more enjoyable,” added Dr. Compton.

Compton Orthodontics encourages attendees to bring their family and friends to share in the celebration of smiles and summer fun. The event will run from 1 pm to 5 pm and promises to be an afternoon filled with laughter, treats, and a sense of community spirit.

For more information about Compton Orthodontics and their Patient Appreciation Event, please visit website or contact Dr. D. Thomas Compton at (270) 902-8084.

About Compton Orthodontics:

Compton Orthodontics, led by Dr. D. Thomas Compton, is a trusted orthodontic practice in Bowling Green. With a commitment to exceptional patient care, the practice offers a range of orthodontic treatments, including braces, clear aligners, and more, to help patients achieve healthy, beautiful smiles.

About Pelican’s Snoballs:

Pelican’s Snoballs is a local favorite in Bowling Green, specializing in delicious snoballs with a vast array of flavors and toppings. With their dedication to quality and taste, Pelican’s Snoballs has become a go-to destination for icy treats that satisfy every palate.