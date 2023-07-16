Future Electronics Hosts Successful Blood Drive for National Blood Donor Week

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently partnered with Héma-Québec to host a blood drive at the Future Electronics Headquarters in honour of National Blood Donor Week.

Héma-Québec is an organization that partners with hospitals and health centres across the province of Quebec to help transform and save lives thanks to the donations received.

On June 12th, Future Electronics’ employees stepped up and as a result, 48 donations of blood were made. Each donation can help up to three people, meaning that in a single day, Future Electronics employees helped change the lives of up to 144 individuals. For 16 of the donors, it was their first time giving blood.

“Future Electronics’ employees were very respectful, punctual, and very organized. We were very happy with the flow and consider it a great success!” said Héma-Québec.

“We thank our employees for showing great support for this initiative” Future Electronics stated on LinkedIn.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###