JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), School of Sciences hosted Model G20 Summit on 6-7th July 2023

Bengaluru, India, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) conducted a two-day Model G20 Summit in Bengaluru on 6th and 7th July 2023. The event was chaired by Dr. Chenraj Roychand, Chairman Chancellor, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), Dr. Raj Singh, Vice Chancellor, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), with Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi, Hon’ble Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Government of India, as its Chief Guest.

The event began with a Panel Discussion on “India’s Role in Global Leadership: Bridging the Gap of Global Anomalies” with Amb. N. Parthasarathi, IFS (R), Veteran Diplomat, Government of India. Mr Indraneel Chitale, Partner/CEO, Chitale Group. Ms Aparna Patwardhan, Former Director, SVCC, Embassy of India, Bangkok, ICCR, Government of India as the main panelist, and was followed by a Paper & Poster presentation and the Model G20 summit.

The G20, or Group of Twenty, a truly global meeting for the heads of the state of the largest developed and emerging economies is the inspiration for Model G20. It serves to introduce international diplomacy to young aspiring undergraduates, graduate students, and young professionals.

As JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) prepared to host the event, Dr. Raj Singh, Vice Chancellor, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) said, “JAIN University was really proud to be hosting the Model G20 Summit in Bengaluru. It was a great honour for us to host an event that helped our young aspiring students to excel. We were proud to host our distinguished guests and were really eager to cross this milestone, which would make JAIN University a truly global education hub.”

Commenting on the event, Dr. Asha Rajiv, Director – IQAC & School of Sciences, JAIN (Deemed to be University) said “It was a great honour and a significant milestone for JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) to have hosted the Model G20 summit. It was our great pleasure to host our esteemed guests present at our college campus. The Model G20 summit proved to be one of the best ways to introduce international diplomacy to aspiring students, and we were confident that they would take this opportunity to pursue their dreams in their careers. We were truly excited about ensuring that JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) would achieve greatness in its journey towards becoming a global education entity.”

Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi, Hon’ble Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Government of India, quoted, “I am really thankful to the members and faculty for the seamless execution of organizing the model G20. This event is going to set a great precedent for faculty members as well as aspiring youngsters. Our country’s goal to be included in the developed countries list by 2047 is only possible when driven youngsters are trained to deal with global issues. I am hopeful that G20 will bring us most of the solutions to many challenges that our country faces in today’s times.”

About JAIN (Deemed-to-be University): Promoted by JAIN Group, the University is recognised among the top universities in India and considered a preferred learner-centric destination for students from across the globe. Known for its emphasis on education, entrepreneurship, research, and sports, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) has some of the best minds in the educational and research fields and centers that inspire entrepreneurial and innovative thinking.