Pain Free Physiotherapy Clinic Announces Name Change to Pain Free Physiotherapy & Chiropractic Clinic

Released on: July 11, 2023, 3:22 am (IST)

Author: Dr. Roshan Kumar Jha

Industry: Healthcare

New Delhi, India, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — Pain Free Physiotherapy Clinic is excited to announce a significant milestone in its journey of providing comprehensive healthcare services to the community. Effective immediately, the clinic will be changing its name to Pain Free Physiotherapy & Chiropractic Clinic. This change reflects the expansion of services and the integration of chiropractic care into their holistic approach to patients’ well-being.

The decision to incorporate chiropractic care into the clinic’s services comes from a strong commitment to offer patients a more comprehensive and multidisciplinary approach to pain management and rehabilitation. By combining the exceptional expertise of highly skilled physiotherapists and chiropractors, the clinic aims to provide a wider range of effective treatment options to address various musculoskeletal conditions.

Pain Free Physiotherapy Clinic is steered under the able guidance of Dr. Roshan Jha (PT), Sr. Consultant Physiotherapist and Chiropractor, who has an experience of 14 years, has achieved a great name owing to his great efforts, and right direction.

With this name change, Pain Free Physiotherapy & Chiropractic Clinic reiterates its commitment to prioritizing patient-centered care and upgrading the quality of life for individuals who are suffering from pain & immobility. The addition of chiropractic services extends its services to deliver a more personalized and tailored treatment approach, catering to the unique needs of each patient

Pain Free Physiotherapy & Chiropractic Clinic will continue to provide the same exceptional level of care that patients have expected. The highly qualified team of physiotherapists and chiropractors will collaborate to develop comprehensive treatment plans that address not only immediate pain relief but also long-term rehabilitation of the individuals.

The clinic’s location, contact information, and dedicated staff will remain unchanged. Existing patients can expect multi-faceted care, and new patients are invited to experience the raised standard of care provided by the Pain Free Physiotherapy & Chiropractic Clinic team.

About Pain Free Physiotherapy & Chiropractic Clinic

Pain Free Physiotherapy & Chiropractic Clinic is a leading healthcare provider specializing in physiotherapy and chiropractic care. Under the able guidance of Dr. Roshan Jha, the clinic has achieved name and fame, as the Best Physiotherapy Clinic in Dwarka, & one of the Best Physiotherapy clinics in Delhi. With focused patient-centered care, the clinic offers not only physiotherapy but, Chiropractic adjustment and Osteopathy services as well to help individuals recover from injuries, manage chronic pain, and improve their overall quality of life. The team of dedicated professionals is committed to delivering exceptional care, utilizing the latest techniques and technologies to achieve desired results.

Dr. Roshan Jha

[(PT), BPT, MPT(Ortho/P), MIAP]

Phone No: +91-8800299652,

+91-9650877527

Email: roshan.physio@gmail.com

Website: https://painfreephysiotherapy.com/

Address:

29 A, DDA Flats,

Pkt-II, Behind Sector – 6

Market, Dwarka,

New Delhi – 110075