Local Skip Hire Company Offers Eco-Friendly Waste Disposal With Zero To Landfill Services

Exeter, UK, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — THROW & Tow Eco Skips Ltd, an Exeter-based family-run business offer a zero to landfill waste removal service, for domestic and commercial waste

At Throw & Tow Eco Skips, we are passionate about the environment and work hard to ensure all of their waste removal services are as environmentally friendly as possible, with the aim to send zero waste collected to landfill.. This is why all waste collected, using Throw & Tow’s rental skips, dumpy bags, trailer skips or throw and go vans, is hand-sorted.

Regarded as Exeter’s favourite green waste removal company, Throw & Tow Eco Skips Ltd, offers cost-effective rubbish disposal services bespoke to their clients’ needs. Throw & Tow Eco Skips work closely with local charities and businesses, ensuring all the waste collected is sorted and put to good use, with items being given to lower-income households.

Andy Matthews, Director and Founder of Throw & Tow Eco Skips, commented: “As a local company in Exeter, we care about our local community and always want to go the extra mile. Our wide range of eco-friendly waste removal solutions are designed with an aim to reduce waste impact on the environment.

“Exeter is a lovely city surrounded by beaches, moorland, and countryside. However, the increase in waste pollution in our seas and across our countryside can have a serious impact. This is why we work closely with local charities to reduce the amount of waste that goes to landfills.

“When you opt for our eco-friendly waste removal services in and around Exeter, not only will you have peace of mind about where your waste will be taken to. You will also be safe in the knowledge that at Throw & Tow Eco Skips Ltd, we aim to send zero waste to landfill. With our dedicated efforts, we aim to create a cleaner and greener future for generations to come.”

About Throw & Tow Eco Skips

Throw & Tow Eco Skips offer cost-effective, environmentally friendly waste disposal services. Including skip rentals in various sizes from 2 yard to 16-yard skips, 8.8-yard trailers skip, throw and go vans, dumpy bags and more.