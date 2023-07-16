DataFlex, data analysis and visualization platform, Joins FasterCapital’s Raise Capital Program.

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — DataFlex is a data analysis and visualization platform that enables businesses to make better decisions faster. The platform provides an easy-to-use interface for businesses to quickly upload their data and quickly visualize the data in order to gain insights and make informed decisions.

DataFlex has joined the Raise Capital program in order to raise a capital of $4M. The startup is based in Canada and Saudi Arabia and is founded by Narin Batris and Pascal Wan.

The Raise Capital program helps startups in getting funded and close their seed, series A, series B, or Series C startups. The team at FasterCapital matches the startup with over 155K angel investors and 32K VCs around the world.

FasterCapital is an online incubator, accelerator, and service provider. FasterCapital helps startups and small businesses worldwide and invests in them in a work-per-equity model. FasterCapital helps startups build their MVP through its technical cofounder program and increase their sales, expand their customers, and improve their overall sales performance through the Grow your Startup program.

Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, commented, “Data Analysis is becoming more and more important for both people and companies. The AI revolution will only enhance the industry and how people deal with data and this is the perfect environment for innovative data startups to emerge.”

