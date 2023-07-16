DataFlex, data analysis and visualization platform, Joins FasterCapital’s Raise Capital Program.

Posted on 2023-07-16 by in Financial // 0 Comments

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — DataFlex is a data analysis and visualization platform that enables businesses to make better decisions faster. The platform provides an easy-to-use interface for businesses to quickly upload their data and quickly visualize the data in order to gain insights and make informed decisions.

DataFlex has joined the Raise Capital program in order to raise a capital of $4M. The startup is based in Canada and Saudi Arabia and is founded by Narin Batris and Pascal Wan.

The Raise Capital program helps startups in getting funded and close their seed, series A, series B, or Series C startups. The team at FasterCapital matches the startup with over 155K angel investors and 32K VCs around the world.

FasterCapital is an online incubator, accelerator, and service provider. FasterCapital helps startups and small businesses worldwide and invests in them in a work-per-equity model. FasterCapital helps startups build their MVP through its technical cofounder program and increase their sales, expand their customers, and improve their overall sales performance through the Grow your Startup program.

Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, commented, “Data Analysis is becoming more and more important for both people and companies. The AI revolution will only enhance the industry and how people deal with data and this is the perfect environment for innovative data startups to emerge.”

Contact Information:
FasterCapital
306, Office Court Building, Oud Metha, Dubai, UAE
https://wa.me/971555855663
https://fastercapital.com
contact@fastercapital.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution