BC PNP Conducted Draw on July 11, 2023, and Invited 207 Candidates under its various streams

British Columbia (BC) PNP issued 207 invitations for Skilled workers, Tech., Childcare, and health care streams with a score between 60 – 109 on July 11, 2023.

This British Columbia (BC) PNP Draw took place on July 11, 2023. Please find the British Columbia PNP Latest Draw & minimum cut-off, and number of ITA below.

BC PNP Draw page was updated on July 11, 2023.

Date Number of Invitations Stream Minimum Score Description July 11, 2023 152 Skilled Worker 106 General draw (includes tech occupations) Skilled Worker – EEBC option 106 International Graduate 109 International Graduate – EEBC option 109 Entry Level and Semi-Skilled 87 July 11, 2023 35 Skilled Worker, International Graduate (includes EEBC option) 60 Targeted draw: Childcare: Early childhood educators and assistants (NOC 42202) 15 60 Targeted draw: Healthcare <5 60 Targeted draw: Other priority occupations (NOCs 31103, 32104)

When is the next BC PNP Draw in 2023?

The next BC PNP Draw will be on July 19, 2023, and is expected to be a general draw considering BC PNP profiles in all occupations. You can find BC PNP Draw History here.

The BC PNP Draws are held weekly on Tuesdays, alternating between general and tech-only draws.

What is the BC PNP points calculator?

The British Columbia points calculator is a tool utilized by the BC PNP to rank candidates in the BC PNP registration of interest, also known as the BC PNP EOI pool. These points are based on the applicant’s age, qualification, work experience, and language proficiency. You can use the BC PNP points calculator to calculate your BC PNP points

What is the frequency of BC PNP draw?

BC PNP draws are typically held regularly in a month, but the exact frequency may change over time.

What are the Tech occupations that are in demand in BC PNP?

Please find the list of BC PNP Tech occupations that are highly in demand in British Columbia Canada

BC PNP Tech Occupations

10030 Telecommunication carriers managers

20012 Computer and information systems managers

21100 Physicists and astronomers

21210 Mathematicians, statisticians, and actuaries

21211 Data scientists

21220 Cybersecurity specialists

21221 Business systems specialists

21222 Information systems specialists

21223 Database analysts and data administrators

21230 Computer systems developers and programmers

21231 Software engineers and designers

21232 Software developers and programmers

21233 Web designers

21234 Web developers and programmers

21300 Civil engineers

21301 Mechanical engineers

21310 Electrical and electronics engineers

21311 Computer engineers (except software engineers and designers)

21320 Chemical engineers

21399 Other professional engineers

22110 Biological technologists and technicians

22220 Computer network and web technicians

22221 User support technicians

22222 Information systems testing technicians

22310 Electrical and electronics engineering technologists and technicians

22312 Industrial instrument technicians and mechanics

50011 Managers – publishing, motion pictures, broadcasting, and performing arts

51111 Authors and writers (except technical)

51112 Technical writers

51120 Producers, directors, choreographers, and related occupations

52119 Other technical and coordinating occupations in motion pictures, broadcasting, and the performing arts

52112 Broadcast technicians

52113 Audio and video recording technicians

52120 Graphic designers and illustrators

53111 Motion pictures, broadcasting, photography, and performing arts assistants and operators

Source URL: https://www.aptechvisa.com/bc-pnp-draw/bc-pnp-conducted-draw-on-july-11-2023-and-invited-207-candidates-under-its-various-streams