BC PNP Conducted Draw on July 11, 2023, and Invited 207 Candidates under its various streams

Vancouver, Canada, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — British Columbia (BC) PNP issued 207 invitations for Skilled workers, Tech., Childcare, and health care streams with a score between 60 – 109 on July 11, 2023.

This British Columbia (BC) PNP Draw took place on July 11, 2023. Please find the British Columbia PNP Latest Draw & minimum cut-off, and number of ITA below.

BC PNP Draw page was updated on July 11, 2023.

Date Number of Invitations Stream Minimum Score Description

July 11, 2023

152

Skilled Worker

106

General draw (includes tech occupations)

Skilled Worker – EEBC option

106

International Graduate

109

International Graduate – EEBC option

109

Entry Level and Semi-Skilled

87

July 11, 2023

35

Skilled Worker, International Graduate (includes EEBC option)

60

Targeted draw: Childcare: Early childhood educators and assistants (NOC 42202)

15

60

Targeted draw: Healthcare

<5

60

Targeted draw: Other priority occupations (NOCs 31103, 32104)

When is the next BC PNP Draw in 2023?

The next BC PNP Draw will be on July 19, 2023, and is expected to be a general draw considering BC PNP profiles in all occupations. You can find BC PNP Draw History here.

The BC PNP Draws are held weekly on Tuesdays, alternating between general and tech-only draws.

What is the BC PNP points calculator?

The British Columbia points calculator is a tool utilized by the BC PNP to rank candidates in the BC PNP registration of interest, also known as the BC PNP EOI pool. These points are based on the applicant’s age, qualification, work experience, and language proficiency. You can use the BC PNP points calculator to calculate your BC PNP points

What is the frequency of BC PNP draw?

BC PNP draws are typically held regularly in a month, but the exact frequency may change over time. To stay updated on the frequency of BC PNP draws, subscribe to Aptech Visa Newspaper.

What are the Tech occupations that are in demand in BC PNP?

Please find the list of BC PNP Tech occupations that are highly in demand in British Columbia Canada

BC PNP Tech Occupations

10030 Telecommunication carriers managers
20012 Computer and information systems managers
21100 Physicists and astronomers
21210 Mathematicians, statisticians, and actuaries
21211 Data scientists
21220 Cybersecurity specialists
21221 Business systems specialists
21222 Information systems specialists
21223 Database analysts and data administrators
21230 Computer systems developers and programmers
21231 Software engineers and designers
21232 Software developers and programmers
21233 Web designers
21234 Web developers and programmers
21300 Civil engineers
21301 Mechanical engineers
21310 Electrical and electronics engineers
21311 Computer engineers (except software engineers and designers)
21320 Chemical engineers
21399 Other professional engineers
22110 Biological technologists and technicians
22220 Computer network and web technicians
22221 User support technicians
22222 Information systems testing technicians
22310 Electrical and electronics engineering technologists and technicians
22312 Industrial instrument technicians and mechanics
50011 Managers – publishing, motion pictures, broadcasting, and performing arts
51111 Authors and writers (except technical)
51112 Technical writers
51120 Producers, directors, choreographers, and related occupations
52119 Other technical and coordinating occupations in motion pictures, broadcasting, and the performing arts
52112 Broadcast technicians
52113 Audio and video recording technicians
52120 Graphic designers and illustrators
53111 Motion pictures, broadcasting, photography, and performing arts assistants and operators

 

