Amerigo Scientific Updates Its Laboratory Incubators with More Advanced Features

New York, United States, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — Amerigo Scientific, a distributor focused on providing critical products and services to biomedical and life science communities, has recently updated its line of laboratory incubators with more advanced features. These updates further improve efficiency, precision, and ease of use, making the incubators ideal for a wider range of applications in various scientific settings.

To support the growth of cells, bacteria, and other organisms, a laboratory incubator is designed in such a way that it provides a regulated atmosphere. In general, lab incubators are grouped into categories based on their usage or parameters, such as CO2 incubators, shaking incubators, hypoxic incubators, and so on. Every category comes with unique attributes and purposes. At present, many laboratory incubators are available with programmable controls, digital touch screens, temperature alarms, and password protection.

Amerigo Scientific’ updated lab incubators, including CO2 incubators, shaking incubators, and cooling incubators, are available with automatic sterilization, LED touch operation screens, or auto water refilling systems. One of the key updates is the incorporation of automatic sterilization systems that offer a more efficient and effective way of maintaining a clean and sterile environment for their experiments. With the ability to automatically sterilize the inside of the incubator using a variety of methods such as UV light and heat, users can easily keep their equipment, media, and samples free from unwanted bacteria and contaminants.

Additionally, some incubators come with an auto water refilling system that eliminates the need for manual water filling. This feature is designed to make the laboratories more efficient, allowing scientists to focus on their research rather than worrying about maintaining the incubators.

In summary, Amerigo Scientific’s advanced lab incubators offer more cutting-edge features, ensuring more efficiency and precision for scientific researchers and technicians. Amerigo Scientific remains dedicated to providing innovative solutions and high-quality products to help advance scientific endeavors.

About Amerigo Scientific

Amerigo Scientific, as a recognized distributor in the United States, collaborates closely with leading manufacturers worldwide and invites cooperation to all companies and institutions in the branch of reagents, kits, antibodies, and many other products for life science, biochemistry, and biotechnology. Its professional team is equipped with excellent technical support and thoughtful customer service. As most of its employees have earned a graduate (Ph.D. or M.S.) degree in life science, they can comprehend customers’ questions or concerns and are always ready to provide individualized customer service of high standards.