Binmile Earns Top Honors as a Premier Software Outsourcing Company in Mageplaza’s 2023 Rankings

Delhi, India, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — Binmile, a leading digital engineering company proudly announces its recognition as a top-ranked software outsourcing services provider in Mageplaza’s 2023 rankings. This notable achievement underscores Binmile’s commitment to delivering exceptional software solutions to its clients across the globe and solidifies its position as a premier outsourcing partner.

Mageplaza, a renowned ecosystem of over 230 extensions for Magento 2 (Adobe Commerce), has recognized Binmile’s exceptional capabilities and commitment to customer satisfaction. With a track record of over eight years and more than 100,000 satisfied customers, Mageplaza has established itself as a trusted authority in the industry. Binmile’s top ranking in Mageplaza’s 2023 rankings further validates its position as a premier software outsourcing company.

With a diverse portfolio of projects across various domains, Binmile offers a comprehensive range of services to meet the unique needs of its clients. The company’s recent successful partnerships with leading brands including Nanovest, Siminvest, Aldiracita Sekuritas, Tai Services, FI Collective, Spotify, and Sinarmas, reflect the company’s dedication to delivering excellence. These collaborations have enabled Binmile to showcase its technical prowess and demonstrate its ability to provide superior solutions across a wide array of industries.

With a focus on innovation, Binmile has continually pushed the boundaries of software development, employing the latest technologies and industry best practices. The company’s commitment to staying at the forefront of the rapidly evolving technological landscape ensures that clients receive state-of-the-art solutions that drive business growth.

Binmile is delighted to receive this recognition and looks forward to continuing its mission of delivering exceptional services to its clients. As an outsourcing partner, Binmile remains committed to driving business success through cutting-edge software solutions and exceptional customer support.

About Binmile

Binmile is a leading product engineering company with an expertise in outsourcing services. The company has a strong focus on innovation and customer satisfaction while continuing to offer a comprehensive range of software solutions tailored to the unique needs of its clients. The company’s talented team of professionals combines technical expertise with industry knowledge to deliver exceptional results across various domains.

The company has developed digital products and provides custom market-leading solutions for 200+ global Independent Software vendors (ISVs), Fortune 500 enterprises, and SMBs from the High Tech, BFSI, Healthcare, Education, E-Commerce, and Manufacturing businesses. Binmile combines agility & speed of implementation to offer expert solutions in Product Engineering, Software Development, SaaS Development, Mobility Solutions, Legacy System Modernization, Application Development, Quality Assurance and Testing, Cloud Consulting, and DevOps covering varied Industries.

About Mageplaza

Mageplaza is a leading provider of high-quality extensions for online merchants and developers seeking to enhance their Magento 2 stores. With a diverse range of feature-rich modules, Mageplaza offers a comprehensive ecosystem of over 230 extensions that are highly compatible with the latest versions of Magento 2 (Adobe Commerce). The company understands the importance of delivering exceptional products and services to their customers. That’s why all of our extensions are designed to be responsive, secure, and offer a personalized experience.