Author Victorius Kingston Returns with Highly Anticipated Horror Novel, “Ghastly Haven”

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — After a prolonged absence from the literary scene, author Victorius Kingston has made a triumphant comeback, much to the delight of fans worldwide. Known for his acclaimed e-book “Crimson Moon,” Kingston’s reappearance comes with the promise of an exciting new release titled “Ghastly Haven,” a highly anticipated horror novel that has already generated significant buzz.

While details about the novel remain tightly a top secret, Kingston has managed to captivate his audience by sharing a mesmerizing cover reveal on Instagram. The teaser image, filled with a sense of eerie allure, has left readers craving more, and the author’s mysterious nature only adds to the anticipation surrounding his latest work.

The secretive nature surrounding the novel has ignited speculation and discussion among readers, who are eager to unravel the new book that Kingston has carefully created. With each of his literary endeavors, the author has demonstrated his unique talent for evoking emotions and creating narratives that linger in the minds of readers long after the final page is turned.