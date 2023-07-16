American House Cleaning offers exceptional cleaning services with quality customer service

Menlo Park, CA, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — As a top-rated cleaning services company, American House Cleaning offers exceptional cleaning services San Carlos with high quality customer service. Their maids are dedicated to making your home or apartment spotless and sparkling from top to bottom. Their maids are well known for their attention to detail and personalized attention to their customers.

When asked about their house cleaning San Mateo, their spokesperson said, “At American House Cleaning, we follow a true and tried process for house cleaning that is consistent. Our maids have to follow a checklist to guarantee every service and personal request are accomplished with every cleaning. Our process starts at the top to clean any dust or cobwebs that may have accumulated in light fixtures and ceiling fans. Then as our maids work their way down, all surfaces are dusted, scrubbed and dried. We then clean photo frames, home accessories, shine glass surfaces and polish wood furniture. Once all the debris is swept from the floors our staff vacuums and/or mops the flooring. Your entire kitchen will be wiped clean along with your bathrooms. We leave no area in your home with dust or dirt after our visit.”

American House Cleaning offers specialized deep-cleaning support both on an as-needed or recurring basis including window washing, garage, oven, light fixture and much more.

“American House Cleaning strives to be the successful business our clients praise and refer, anticipate and celebrate, recognize for over-delivering, and return to again and again. Our professionally trained staff has a system in place to ensure your home is deep cleaned and nothing is missed. Our maid service San Jose is very thorough at not only cleaning the home but also inspecting, checking and double checking our work to ensure it meets the standards of the most discriminating clients. Our products are eco-friendly to ensure the health and well-being of our customers and the environment,” added the spokesperson.

American House Cleaning strives to be a leader in eco-friendly business practices, trusted for their use of responsible and sustainable products and helping their clients reduce their carbon footprint.

