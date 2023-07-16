ProjectPro Announces Sponsorship of CFMA National Conference

Aurora, USA, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — ProjectPro, a leading provider of construction accounting and project-based software solutions, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Construction Financial Management Association (CFMA) Conference. The conference is scheduled from 15th July to 19th July at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora, CO.

CFMA’s Annual Conference & Exhibition is one of the premier events in the construction industry, bringing together finance professionals, construction executives, and industry experts for five days of networking, knowledge sharing, and professional development.

As a sponsor of CFMA’s Annual Conference & Exhibition, ProjectPro is excited to showcase its innovative construction accounting and project-based software solutions designed to streamline financial processes, enhance project efficiency, and improve overall profitability for construction companies.

“We are thrilled to be a sponsor of CFMA’s Annual Conference & Exhibition,” said Ed Williams, the Director of ProjectPro. “We look forward to showcasing how our software can transform financial processes and drive growth in the construction industry,” Added Shawn Sauve, the Vice President of Sales.

Attendees of the CFMA can visit ProjectPro at Booth 131 to learn more about the company’s software offerings and discover how they can benefit their construction businesses. The ProjectPro team will be available to provide live demonstrations, answer questions, and discuss specific requirements with conference participants.

To learn more about ProjectPro, visit https://www.projectpro365.com or follow @ProjectPro365 on LinkedIn.