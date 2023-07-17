Savory and Satisfying: The Growing Beef Jerky Market

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-17 — /EPR Network/ —

Key players:

Some of the leading players of the global beef jerky market are

Golden Island Jerky Co.

Greenport Jerky Company

Weavers Meat Inc.

Cedar Creek Beef Jerky LLC

Country Archer Jerky Co.

Kershenstine Beef Jerky Inc.

Werner Gourmet Meat Snacks, Inc.

Link Snacks Inc.

Charqui Jerky Co.

Conagra Brands Inc.

The Classic Jerky Company (Pemmican Beef Jerky)

Mariani Foods Pty.

Recent Developments:

Feb 2021- Werner Gourmet announced the new look for all their meat snacks range. This rebranding strategy is opted for by the brand after product-specific research and following trends in the packaged food industry.

August 2020- Country Archer Jerky a leading meat snack brand announced the launch of ‘zero Sugar Beef Jerky’ which is made with 100% finished beef and is grass-fed. This product is free from preservatives, MSG, and nitrates.

Regional Outlook:

The global market is expected to be dominated by North American countries like Mexico and Canada. The Canadian market has seen growth in recent years as products were only available at gas stations where most of the products do not come under clean and green labels. Moreover, there is a visible rise in grocery and retail store sales in these countries are expected to emerge as key distribution segments in jerky product sales in the forecast period.

The European markets are anticipated to grow with magnificent CAGR in the forecast period 2023-2033. The UK and Belgium are anticipated countries where manufacturers are likely to find more options.

What are the benefits of beef jerky that increase demand?

Today millennials are more conscious about what they eat and how they eat. Most of these youth are followers of certain food tribes such as paleo, keto, and whole 30. Beef fit in all these forms of diets due to its high protein content and lower carbs.

Beef is high in protein and low in carbohydrates which makes it a healthier nutritional composition. It’s rich in terms of minerals such as iron and zinc which are significant for immune and energy level support.

The long shelf life makes jerky beef a great food option to carry while traveling where one would have limited access to fresh food and need a protein kick. It’s a high amount of zinc, B12, Phosphorus, and minerals.

Segmentation:

· By Nature :

Natural

Organic

· By Flavour :

Original

Teriyaki

Peppered

Others (Sweet BBQ, Sriracha etc.)

· By Distribution Channel :

Indirect Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty stores

Online retailers

· By Regions :

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa

