Freeze Dried Dog Food Market to Register a Growth at 5.6% CAGR by 2031

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-17 — /EPR Network/ —

The demand for freeze-dried dog food is increasing as a result of lifestyle changes in numerous nations. People are becoming more concerned about the health of their pets, which is increasing the demand for freeze-dried dog food. The sales of freeze-dried dog food are anticipated to increase steadily from 2021 to 2031, with a CAGR of 5.6%, according to the most recent research by Fact. MR.

The buyers are now aware of the ingredients in the food they feed their dogs. The pet food manufacturers are increasing their investments in animal nutrition in order to feed their pets food that is nourishing and healthy. Dogs’ health-related worries have increased demand for freeze-dried dog food.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7020

Market Drivers:

Growing Pet Humanization Trend: As more pet owners consider their dogs as members of the family, they seek higher-quality and healthier food options for them. Freeze-dried dog food is perceived as a premium and nutritious choice, catering to the humanization trend. Increased Focus on Pet Health and Wellness: Concerns about pet health and nutrition have led to a rise in demand for natural and minimally processed pet food. Freeze-dried dog food offers a convenient and nutrient-rich option, often made from high-quality ingredients. Long Shelf Life and Convenience: Freeze-dried dog food has an extended shelf life compared to traditional dog food, as the freeze-drying process helps preserve nutrients and freshness. Pet owners find it convenient to store and use, especially for travel or emergency situations. Preference for Natural Ingredients: Many dog owners prefer freeze-dried dog food because it often contains natural and wholesome ingredients without artificial additives, preservatives, or fillers. Allergen Management: Freeze-dried dog food can be advantageous for dogs with specific dietary restrictions or allergies. Manufacturers offer specialized formulas catering to dogs with food sensitivities. Ease of Portion Control: The freeze-dried format allows for easy portion control, enabling pet owners to measure precise amounts and avoid overfeeding.

Who are the Key Manufacturers of Freeze Dried Dog Food?

The market for freeze dried dog food is competitive in nature due to presence of majority of player around the globe. Some of the prominent players are

Natures Menu Ltd

TruDog.

Wisconsin Freeze Dried

Canature Processing Ltd

Natural Pet Food Group

Stewart pet food

Fresh Is Best

CARNIVORE MEAT COMPANY

LLC

Bravo

Champion Pet foods

Grandma Lucy’s

Stella & Chewy’s

Steve’s Real Food

Primal Pet Foods.

Numerous strategies like mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and expansions were implemented by the number of key players to remain competitive in the market. For instance, vital manufacturers have shifted their focus towards online sales channel and are investing into generating sales from their own websites and in turn generate higher margins form the product sales.

Global Freeze Dried Dog Food Market Outlook:

The North America region holds the highest share of more than 30% for freeze dried dog foods among all the regions. The regional demand is largely driven by the rising awareness of consumer preference for ready-to-eat meals that are beneficial to dog’s health. Argentina and Brazil are the leading countries in the Latin American region. The demand in this region is at the initial stage, and hence, offers progression for international key players.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow faster in the global scenario, followed by Latin America. The countries such as China, India and Japan are the major contributors to revenue generation across the region. Japan is considered as one of the top distributor of dog food globally.

Key Segments:

· By Food Type:

Chicken

Fish

Duck

Beef

Pig

Others

· By Process Type:

100% freeze-dried

Freeze-dried or partly freeze-dried

· By Grain Type:

Whole Grain

Grain Free

· By Distribution Channel:

Specialized Pet Shops

Supermarket/ Hypermarket

Online Stores

Retail Stores

· By Region:

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe

East Asia China, Japan, South Korea

South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia

Oceania Australia and New Zealand

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



Request for Table of Contents:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=7020

Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Freeze Dried Dog Food include:

What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Freeze Dried Dog Food Market growth?

What are the main challenges faced by players in the Freeze Dried Dog Food market Demand?

With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Freeze Dried Dog Food market landscape change over the forecast period?

What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Freeze Dried Dog Food market size?

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com