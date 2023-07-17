Surgical Instrument Tracking Market Will Likely Reach US$ 1,294.89 Million by 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-17 — /EPR Network/ —

The surgical instrument tracking market is estimated to record an impressive CAGR of 18% and reach a valuation of approximately US$ 1,294.89 Mn through 2032. In terms of revenue share, North America dominates the market with a contribution of nearly 38% in 2022.

The US FDA’s (Food and Drug Administration) UDI (Unique Device Identification) requirement is expected to drive the demand for surgical tool tracking systems. Manufacturers, reprocessors, specification developers, repackagers, and labellers of surgical instruments are expected to carry out direct marking at the individual instrument level in accordance with UDI regulations.

Surgical Instrument Tracking Market Growth Drivers:

Need for Efficient Inventory Management: Surgical facilities, including hospitals and clinics, require efficient management of surgical instruments to ensure availability and prevent delays during procedures. Surgical instrument tracking systems help in accurately monitoring inventory, ensuring that the right instruments are available when needed. This need for efficient inventory management drives the adoption of tracking solutions. Patient Safety and Risk Mitigation: Surgical instrument tracking systems play a crucial role in enhancing patient safety by reducing the risk of retained surgical instruments (RSIs) or foreign objects left inside patients after surgery. These systems help in tracking and identifying instruments before, during, and after surgical procedures, minimizing the chances of human error and improving patient outcomes. Regulatory Compliance: Healthcare facilities are subject to regulatory requirements, including tracking and documentation of surgical instruments. Compliance with regulations such as the FDA’s Unique Device Identification (UDI) system and Joint Commission standards encourages the adoption of surgical instrument tracking systems. These systems help healthcare providers meet regulatory requirements and maintain accurate records of instrument usage and traceability. Cost Reduction and Operational Efficiency: Surgical instrument tracking systems streamline workflows and improve operational efficiency, leading to cost savings for healthcare facilities. These systems help in reducing instrument loss, improving instrument utilization, and optimizing instrument sterilization processes. By minimizing manual efforts and enhancing instrument management practices, surgical instrument tracking systems contribute to cost reduction and operational efficiency. Technological Advancements: The advancement of tracking technologies, such as radio frequency identification (RFID), barcode scanning, and real-time location systems (RTLS), has facilitated the implementation of surgical instrument tracking solutions. These technologies offer accurate and real-time tracking of instruments throughout their lifecycle, enabling efficient instrument management and reducing the chances of errors or misplacement. Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures: The growing number of surgical procedures, driven by factors such as an aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and advancements in surgical techniques, fuels the demand for surgical instrument tracking solutions. As surgical volumes increase, the need for effective instrument tracking becomes more critical to ensure the availability of instruments and enhance patient safety.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their market ground

In October 2020, Steris- a seller of infection prevention, surgical equipment and other hospital products has acquired Key Surgical in a US$850 million deal that adds complementary product lines and expands its geographic reach.

Getinge AB and Intelligent InSites, Inc. have developed T-DOC 2000 surgical instrument traceability system. The solution supports the sterile supply workflow of instruments, consumables, and implants, from reprocessing, inventory and logistics to use.

Key Segments Covered in the Surgical Instrument Tracking Industry Report:

· Product:

Console

Software

Surgical Endoscope Tracking and Management System

Services

· Technology:

Barcode Scanning Based Systems

RFID Based Systems

· End User:

Hospital Sterile Processing Department (SPD)

Hospital Operation Theatres

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Office-based Specialized Clinics

Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Surgical Instrument Tracking include:

What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Surgical Instrument Tracking Market growth?

What are the main challenges faced by players in the Surgical Instrument Tracking market Demand?

With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Surgical Instrument Tracking market landscape change over the forecast period?

What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Surgical Instrument Tracking market size?

