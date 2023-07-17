Corporate Restructuring Advisory Market to Hit US$ 44.5 Billion by 2033

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-17 — /EPR Network/ —

The global corporate restructuring advisory market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 24.1 billion in 2023. For the forecast period 2023-2033, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% and reach a valuation of US$ 44.5 billion by the end of 2033.

Over the past three years, there has been disturbance in the corporate world as companies try to manoeuvre around COVID-led external variables and wars, which has had a big influence on performance. Companies had to undergo extensive restructuring in order to ensure company continuity, which led to a surge in demand for corporate restructuring services that is expected to continue for the next eight to twelve quarters.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global corporate restructuring advisory market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% and reach US$ 44.5 billion by 2033.

Demand for corporate restructuring advisory services in East Asia is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.8%.

The market expanded at 5.6% CAGR during the period of 2018 to 2022.

Under service type, financial restructuring services dominate the market and are valued at US$ 7.9 billion in 2022.

North America leads the global market with 41% share in 2022.

Competitive Landscape:

Key corporate restructuring market players are Armanino LLP, Baker Tilly US, LLP, Binder Dijker Otte, Crowe Global, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Ernst & Young Global Limited, Evelyn Partners, Grant Thornton LLP, Haines Watts Group, Johnston Carmichael, Kearney & Company, KPMG International, Mazars, MHA MacIntyre, Hudson Moore Global, PwC, RSM US LLP, and UHY Hacker Young.

The global enterprises restructuring advisory market is highly competitive due to the presence of many small and large enterprises. In terms of value, more than 30% of the total market share has been captured by companies that have multiple locations. The industry has witnessed some notable mergers and acquisitions in the recent past.

In October 2021, Armanino LLP completed the acquisition of Austin-based accounting firm Holtzman Partners .

completed the acquisition of Austin-based accounting firm . In March 2022, Deloitte Consulting completed the acquisition of BIAS Corporation , a cloud consulting firm.

completed the acquisition of , a cloud consulting firm. In December 2021, Kearney & Company completed the acquisition of Nordic procurement consulting firm Prokura.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the providers of corporate restructuring services positioned across regions, revenue growth, and service offering expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of Corporate Restructuring Advisory Industry Research:

· By Type :

Turnaround Crisis Management Liquidity Management CRO Services, Managed Exit Third Party Credit Risk Working Cap Management

Financial Restructuring Lead Financial Restructuring Advisor Contingency Planning Distressed M&A Planning Restructuring Tax & Legal

Distressed Debt & Capital Advisory Distressed Debt Advisory Rescue Capital Advisory Valuations & Modelling Portfolio Lead Advisory Services

Restructuring Implementation Insolvency Bankruptcy Support Distressed M&A Forensic Investigation



· By End-use Industry :

Consumer Markets

Energy and Natural Resources

BFSI

Life Science & Healthcare

Media & Telecommunications

Technology

Others (Not Covered Elsewhere)

· By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

