Sleep Mask Market is Anticipated to Reach at a CAGR of 4% by 2029

The global sleep mask market is expected to grow at a stable CAGR of up to 4%from 2019 to 2029. Market players show signs of making considerable investments in digital marketing and product development to attract, engage, and delight consumers.

Consumer worries regarding the use of sleep masks are significantly changing as a result of alarming statistics about sleep-related diseases and traditional pharmaceutical dependence. Every third adult American suffers from a sleep disorder. Future expansion in this market is anticipated to be fuelled by the advent of smart sleep masks and the mounting body of scientific evidence supporting the value of zero light sleeping practises.

Sleep Mask Market – Key Takeaways

Regular sleep masks remain bestsellers, followed closely by contour sleep masks.

Offline channels of distribution will account for 75% of the market share, while online alternatives gain rapid traction.

Wrap-around sleep masks are set to offer lucrative opportunities to leading players through the end of the forecast period.

North America continues to hold a major market share, followed by Europe and East Asia.

Innovative products such as IoT (or connected) and REM sleep masks will gain substantial traction in the near future.

Competition Landscape

The global sleep mask market is moderately fragmented. The leading players profiled in the report include, but are not limited to Nidra, Royal Philips, EcoTools, Dream Essentials, LumosTech Inc., LC Industries Inc., Earth Therapeutics, Happy Luxe, Sonoma Lavender Co, Sleep Master, and Alaska Bear. Market leaders are investing in online distribution channels to leverage the benefits of ecommerce platforms. Market players are also channeling their efforts towards building partnerships with complementary businesses, as indicated by the Fact.MR report.

Sleep Mask Market – Key Driving Factors

Rising cases of sleep related diseases and conventional medical dependencies is driving adoption.

The prevalence of alternative treatments against pharmaceutical products have sustained market growth.

Strategic collaborations by manufacturers with sleep science professionals and travel service businesses are pushing the sleep mask market.

New tech features such as skin friendly material, and the integration of smart technologies contribute to sales.

Sleep Mask Market – Key Constraints

Difficulties associated with claustrophobia and consumer comfort is still a challenge facing manufacturers.

Some instances of innovative sleep mask products in the market:

Philips has released an entire range of sleeping products (Deep Sleep Headband, PAP machines, and snoring relief band) that help consumers analyze sleeping patterns and solve sleeping issues such as snoring, sleep deprivation, and deep-sleep.

Sleep Master produces sleep masks that come with 3mm earplugs for complete noise cancellation.

Happy Luxe employs eco-friendly Micro Modal fiber that aids comfortable zero light sleeping during travelling.

LumosTech introduced smart sleeping masks that can be paired with a mobile companion app. Users can select the kind and time of sleep they wish and the smart sleep mask helps them get exactly the sleep they need.

Global Sleep Mask Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments:

The global sleep mask market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel and region.

· By Product Type :

Regular

Contoured

Wrap Around

Others

· By Distributional Channel :

Offline

Online

· By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

About the Report

This 170-page study offers readers a comprehensive market forecast of the sleep mask market. Global, regional and country level analysis of the latest industry trends impacting the sleep mask market are covered in this Fact.MR study. The report offers compelling insights on the sleep mask market on the basis of product type (regular, contoured, wrap-around and others), distribution channel (offline and online), across six regions (Middle East and Africa, South Asia & Oceania, East Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America).

