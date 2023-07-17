Server Virtualization Software Market is Expected to Reach US$ 16 Billion by 2033

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-17 — /EPR Network/ —

The global server virtualization software market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% and touch a valuation of US$ 16 billion by the end of 2033, up from US$ 8 billion in 2023.

Server virtualization is the process of dividing a single physical server into several virtual servers, which is where various companies’ network-hosted files are stored. Using specialised server virtualization software called a hypervisor, a real server is divided into several virtual servers. Each virtual server, often referred to as an instance or a virtual environment, runs independently and has its own operating system. This increases the actual servers’ performance capacity while removing the need to install more virtual machines in order to increase processing power.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global server virtualization software market amounted to US$ 8 billion in 2023.

The market is predicted to evolve at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

Revenue from the sales of server virtualization software is expected to reach US$ 16 billion by 2033.

The United States market was worth US$ 2.6 billion in 2022.

The OS-level virtualization segment is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2033.

Competitive Landscape:

The market for server virtualization software is highly competitive. Key players in the server virtualization software market are using various development techniques such as mergers and acquisitions, collaboration, and product launches to increase their market share and consumer base.

VMware, Inc., a prominent cloud computing and virtualization technology company based in the United States, confirmed the continuation of its partnership with IT behemoth Microsoft Corp. in August 2022. The partnership sought to provide enterprise accessibility to multi-cloud services in Microsoft Azure using VMware vSphere. Azure VMware Solution was introduced as part of VMware Cloud Universal to give customers a cost-effective and versatile cloud solution.

In May 2022, Red Hat, Inc., a leading US-based software company, partnered with US Department of Energy (DOE) laboratories to develop cloud environment standards in high-performance computing (HPC). The partnership sought to provide solutions for the efficient operation of ML, AI, and DL-based HPC workloads.

Alibaba Cloud, a subsidiary of Alibaba Group, announced ‘Yitian 710’ server chips for usage in its data centers in October 2021. Alibaba Cloud also revealed the creation of its proprietary servers, dubbed ‘Panjiu,’ which will be powered by these chips. The combination is anticipated to boost cloud services by lowering energy consumption and increasing computing performance.

Google LLC revealed an expansion of its Chrome Enterprise Recommended partner program to install the Chrome Operating System (OS) in contact centers in September 2021. The expansion is intended to provide a variety of benefits, including certified contact-center solutions, a secure platform and remote management, and access to virtualization desktop infrastructure.

Key Companies Profiled:

Amazon.Com, Inc

Hewlett-Packard Co,

Broadcom Inc

IBM Corp

Capgemini SE

Cisco Systems, Inc

Citrix Systems Inc

Dell Inc

Microsoft Corporation

Segmentation of Server Virtualization Software Industry Research:

· By Type :

OS-level Virtualization

Para Virtualization

Full Virtualization

· By Deployment :

Cloud

On-premise

· By Organization :

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

· By End Use :

BFSI

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Government & Public Sector

Transportation & Logistics

Manufacturing

Others

· By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the global server virtualization software market during the forecast period. The regional market is projected to be fueled by increased adoption of server virtualization, technological advancements, and increased investments in cloud-based services.

Moreover, the United States is leading the North American market due to the presence of major global information technology and telecommunications businesses such as VMware, IBM Corporation, and Cisco Systems, Inc.

