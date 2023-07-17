Global ENT Medical Devices Market Is Expected to Ascend at Around 5.5% CAGR Through 2031

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-17 — /EPR Network/ —

The global ENT medical devices market is gaining traction and likely to ascend at around 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. Rise in health awareness coupled with increase in demand from the geriatric population has been boosting the sales of ENT medical devices since the past decade, while adoption of cutting-edge technologies is further augmenting demand growth for ENT medical device suppliers.

The latest report on ENT medical devices by Fact.MR offers an exhaustive overview of the global industry, while emphasizing on new trends in leading countries such as the United States, Germany, China, Japan, France, and India, to name a few, through 2031. The offer in this portion accompanies many open doors including fabricating items, appropriation, retail, and showcasing administrations. Broad rounds of essential and far reaching optional exploration have been utilized by the examiners at Fact.MR to show up at different assessments and projections for Demand of ENT Medical Devices Market both at worldwide and provincial levels.

Market Players: –

Atos Medical AB

Siemens Healthineers

Rion Co., Ltd.

Welch Allyn

Sonova Holding AG

Smith & Nephew Plc.

Hoya Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Medtronic Plc.

Market Segmentation by Category Product Diagnostic ENT Devices Rhinoscopes Laryngoscopes Otological endoscopes Robot Assisted Endoscopes Others Surgical ENT Devices Hearing Aids & Implant Devices Others

Region North America Latin America Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA) East Asia South Asia Oceania



Competitive Landscape

With the competition getting tougher, key players in the global ENT medical devices market are developing advanced, cost-effective products.

For instance,

Hoya Corporation launched its new range of laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, medical endoscopes, and others during the last 5 years.

Smith & Nephew Plc. recently launched its new line of Tonsil and Adenoid Wands such PRECISE EZ VIEW, PRECISE XP, EVAC 70 XTRA, and others.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

