Orldwide Demand For Aptamers Market Is Anticipated To Rake In Revenue Worth US$ 11.5 Billion By 2030

The global aptamers market is set to grow at 21.6% CAGR between 2022-2030. Sales in the market are likely to reach US$ 11.5 Billion by 2030. High prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing use of aptamers in research & development (R&D) activities worldwide are likely to drive growth during the assessment period (2022-2030).

Several governments across the globe are boosting their funding and granting commitments for the development of novel vaccinations to combat a wide variety of diseases like cancer. Numerous diseases have been successfully managed with the use of vaccines and cutting-edge medicines. Players in the aptamers industry are also likely to benefit from the increasing attention that is being paid to treating chronic diseases and favorable initiatives.

Moreover, North America is considered to be the largest market for aptamers, and is likely to remain at the forefront throughout the forecast period. In North America, the U.S. is expected to hold a higher market share than Canada. In addition to North America, sales of aptamers are likely to remain high in Europe and Asia Pacific.

Besides, recent advancements in drug delivery, purification, and generation of medicines for killing target cells is set to compel various researchers to opt for aptamers owing to their numerous competitive advantages. Some of the benefits, including low cost of manufacturing, small molecular size, lesser side effects, and low immunogenicity, as compared to antibodies are projected to augur well for the global aptamers market in the next ten years.

Key Takeaways:

North America is set to account for nearly 45% of the aptamers market share in 2022.

By type, the nucleic acid aptamers segment is set to hold nearly 77% of the global aptamers market share in 2022.

By technology, the SELEX segment is anticipated to dominate the global aptamers market by generating a share of 75% in the evaluation period.

By end user, sales of aptamers are likely to remain high among pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

China is projected to generate lion’s share in the Asia Pacific aptamers market in the assessment period.

Growth Drivers:

Increasing demand for aptamers-based diagnostic products among pathology labs owing to their high efficacy and specificity is projected to drive growth.

Rising research activities to evaluate the mechanism of action of nucleic acid aptamers to treat age-related macular degeneration is likely to push growth.

Restraints:

Short half-life of aptamers is anticipated to create challenges for growth during the assessment period.

Affinity of aptamers depends on the composition and pH level of the reaction medium and thus they may lose their affinity during complex matrices.

Competitive Landscape:

Aptamers are still a nascent stream and market players are focusing on gaining a stronghold in this space. Leading players are focusing on launching new products through research and innovation to boost their presence.

For instance,

In 2021 , Swiss digital health start-up Xsensio developed a revolutionary graphene-based sensing technology that detects the stress hormone cortisol in human sweat. The device makes use of a patch that houses a transistor and electrode made of graphene.

, Swiss digital health start-up Xsensio developed a revolutionary graphene-based sensing technology that detects the stress hormone cortisol in human sweat. The device makes use of a patch that houses a transistor and electrode made of graphene. In 2019, Aptamer Group announced an agreement with AstraZeneca to explore the use of aptamer technology in treating kidney ailments.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Vivonics Inc.

Noxxon Pharma

Aptagen LLC

Trilink Biotechnologies Inc.

Aptus Biotech S.L.

Neoventures Biotechnology Inc.

Am Biotechnologies

Aptamer Solutions Ltd.

Aptamer Sciences Inc.

Somalogic Inc.

Base Pair Biotechnologies Inc.

Ophthotech Corporation

More Valuable Insights on Aptamers Market

In its latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed analysis of the global aptamers market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2030. This study also divulges key drivers and trends promoting the sales of aptamers through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Type:

Nucleic Acid DNA RNA XNA

Peptide

By Application:

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

Research & Development

Others

By Technology:

SELEX

X-aptamers

MARAS Technique

Others

By End User:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Government Research Institutes

CROs

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Key Questions Covered in the Aptamers Market Report

What is the estimated market size of aptamers in 2022?

At what pace will worldwide aptamers increase till 2030?

What factors are driving demand in the aptamers market?

Which region is predicted to lead the worldwide aptamers market between 2022 and 2030?

What are the elements driving aptamers market sales during the forecast period?

What is the expected market estimation of the aptamers during the forecast period?

