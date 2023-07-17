Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-17 — /EPR Network/ —

The global respiratory protection equipment market is valued at US$ 19.09 billion in 2023. Global demand for respiratory protection equipment is predicted to increase at a steady CAGR of 6.5% and reach a market valuation of US$ 35.83 billion by the end of 2033.

Respiratory protection devices are bifurcated into air-purifying respirators (APRs) and supplied air respirators (SARs). Global demand for SARs is expected to increase rapidly at a CAGR of 7% during the next 10 years. Supplied air respirators are further segmented into self-contained breathing apparatuses and airline respirators.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8297?PJ

It is projected that increasing concerns over compensation expenses resulting from rising accident claims in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, transportation, and chemicals, will encourage the implementation of workplace safety rules. Thus, rising worries about high-risk operations in the industrial and construction sectors will drive the demand for RPE.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global respiratory protection equipment market is expected to reach US$ 35.83 billion by 2033.

The market in China is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 10.5% during the projected period.

Demand for supplied air respirators (SARs) is expected to rise at a CAGR of 7% during the next 10 years.

Worldwide sales of air-purifying respirators (APRs) are anticipated to evolve at 6% CAGR over the decade.

“Demand for RPE, such as disposable filtering masks, N95 masks, and surgical masks, from the healthcare sector is increasing rapidly due to rising cases of COVID-19 and other viral diseases in some parts of the world,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segments of Respiratory Protection Equipment Industry Research

By Type : Air-purifying Respirators Unpowered Air-purifying Respirators Powered Air-purifying Respirators Supplied Air Respirators Self-contained Breathing Apparatuses Airline Respirators

End User : Healthcare Industrial Oil & Gas Mining Construction Petrochemicals/Chemicals Pharmaceuticals Military & Aviation Public Services Consumers

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Winning Strategy

Some of the key manufacturers of respiratory protection equipment are 3M, Delta Plus Group, and Drägerwerk AG & CO. KGAA. Due to their low costs and widespread use in the industrial and healthcare sectors, a majority of companies are concentrating on producing APRs, such as disposable masks and N95 respirators.

Businesses are also collaborating with raw material suppliers, automobile OEMs, etc. to produce RPEs due to their rising demand around the world. Additionally, to acquire a competitive edge in the market, industry participants concentrate on the R&D of new technologies for production processes and integration throughout various stages of the value chain.

ViruShield Inc. announced the arrival of the improved transformative mask and respiratory accessories in August 2020.

Key Companies Profiled

3M Company

Aero Pro

Alpha Pro Tech

Ansell Ltd.

Avon Protection (Avon Rubber)

Bio-Medical Devices International

Bullard

MSA Safety Incorporated

Delta Plus Group

Drägerwerk AG & CO. KGAA

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Dynamic Safety International

Gentex Corporation

Globus EMEA FZE

Greenline

Honeywell International Inc.

ILC Dover

Intech

Johnson Controls

Moldex-Metric

Ocenco, Incorporated

Polison Corporation

Prestige Ameritech

Venus Safety & Health

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8297?PJ

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global respiratory protection equipment market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (air-purifying respirators, supplied air respirators) and end user (healthcare, industrial, oil & gas, mining, construction, petrochemicals/chemicals, pharmaceuticals, military & aviation, public services, consumers), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E Mail : sales@factmr.com