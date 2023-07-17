Bleaching Clay Market Value to reach US$ 1.86 Billion by 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-17 — /EPR Network/ —

The bleaching clay market reached a valuation of US$ 932.2 Million in 2022. Furthermore, across the 2022-2032 period of assessment, growth is expected to accelerate at a healthy 7.2% CAGR, reaching US$ 1.86 Billion. Since the nineteenth century, bleaching clay has been frequently used in the purification of edible oils. Because bleaching clay is widely used in the refining and processing of edible oils, changes in the output of oilseed crops are projected to have a beneficial impact on the worldwide bleaching clay market.

Bleaching clay is a clay adsorbent that is used with oil under certain circumstances to decolorize and purify the oil by removing impurities and coloring substances. The primary driver driving bleaching clay demand is the rising need for refined vegetable oil, as bleaching clay is used in its production. Furthermore, advancements in optimizing oilseed yield are likely to stimulate increased production of variegated oil seeds, translating into increased need for bleaching clay for refining reasons.

Aside from that, demand for completely refined oils with less than 0.1% FFA content is pushing up demand for highly active bleaching clays. Bleaching clay is often used in the industrial sector, notably in the manufacture of industrial triglycerides, linseed oil, castor oil, biodiesel, fatty acids, and so on, many of which are used in the production of paints, varnishes, soaps, and so on. Because of growing living standards throughout the world, demand for these goods is expected to rise, fueling greater revenue in the worldwide bleaching clay market. Increased mineral oil consumption due to its widespread use in cosmetics, lubricants, and grease is predicted to drive up demand for bleaching clay used in mineral oil refining and processing. Increased government subsidies for biofuel production, and numerous agricultural benefits available in North America, the area is likely to continue its dominance in bleaching clay demand over the coming decade.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, Fact.MR expects the bleaching clay industry to be valued at US$ 932.2 Million

According to Fact.MR, a CAGR of 5.3% was recorded for the Bleaching Clay market from 2017-2021

From 2022 to 2032, the Bleaching Clay industry is poised to flourish at a 7.2% CAGR

By 2032, the bleaching clay landscape is slated to reach a valuation of US$ 1.86 Billion

The activated clay segment is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period.

By end-user, the edible oils and fats segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

As per Fact.MR’s projections, the market for Bleaching Clay in the UK will likely expand at a 7.7% CAGR

India is poised to yield a CAGR of 7.5% with respect to Bleaching Clay in 2032

“Global measures to promote non-conventional fuels, along with growing environmental concerns, are projected to expand global acceptance and usage of biodiesel. During the projected period, biodiesel is likely to account for a sizable portion of the worldwide bleaching clay industry,” comments an analyst at Fact.MR.

Prominent players in the Bleaching Clay Industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for the Bleaching Clay in various applications. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale players. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

Clariant

EP Minerals

Mineral Technologies Inc.

Musim Mas

Refoil Earth Pvt Ltd.

Taiko Group of Companies

Recent Developments:

In August 2021, Clariant acquired Beraca, a Brazilian personal care specialties firm that specializes in cosmetic grade, non-refined, and processed oils. This transaction will boost Clariant’s Care Chemicals division, which includes beauty products.

Key Segments Covered in Bleaching Clay Industry Research

Bleaching Clay Market by Product : Fuller’s Earth Activated Clay Activated Bauxites

Bleaching Clay Market by End Use : Edible Oils & Fats Mineral Oils & Lubricants Other End Uses

Bleaching Clay Market by Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Bleaching Clay market, presenting historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Product (Fuller’s Earth, Activated Clay and Activated Bauxites), by End-User (Edible Oils & Fats, Mineral Oils & Lubricants and Other End Uses), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

