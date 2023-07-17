Isocyanates Market Is Pegged To Expand At A Moderate Annual Growth Rate Of 6% By 2027

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-17 — /EPR Network/ —

A recent study by Fact.MR foretells the global isocyanate market to record an expansion rate of around 6.0%. The global isocyanates market is witnessing consistent demand in the construction industry due to its reactive chemical properties and its usage in the production of adhesives, foams, and elastomers. Rise in vehicle production in countries like China, Mexico, Japan, US, and Germany, along with vehicle aging is one of the critical drivers for sales of isocyanates. The industry produces a range of intermediate chemicals which are being used in a wide variety of applications.

A considerable portion of the structured and manufactured goods available are coated, and isocyanates are present in most of the high-quality, long-lasting coatings.

Isocyanates market survey report recognizes and analyses emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the market. It also performs the analysis of the global market share, segmentation, revenue growth estimation, and geographic regions of the market. The report has been crafted after a thorough study of various key market segments like market size, latest trends, market threats & key drivers driving the market. Moreover, the market analysis in the universal Isocyanates report consists of a competitive study, production information analysis, applications, and region-wise analysis, competitor landscape, consumption and revenue study, cost structure analysis, price evaluation, and revenue analysis till 2027

The paper details the market’s unprecedently rapid expansion, which is being fuelled by socioeconomic reasons, increased consumer spending power, and technological innovation. The research goes into great information about the present business climate of the Isocyanates demand in the top countries.

Global Isocyanates Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global isocyanates market is segmented on the basis of resin, application and end-use.

Type MDI

TDI

Aliphatic and Cycloaliphatic Application Surface Coatings

Elastomers

Binders End-Use Automotive

Building & Construction

Electronics

Others (Industrial Machinery, Packaging, etc. ) Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

