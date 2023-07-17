Worldwide Shipments Of Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market Are Anticipated To Increase At An Impressive CAGR Of 9.1% by 2032

The global anesthesia monitoring devices market stands at US$ 2.2 Billion and is projected to climb to US$ 5.2 Billion by the end of 2032. Over the next five years, worldwide shipments of anesthesia monitoring devices are anticipated to increase at an impressive CAGR of 9.1%.

The world has witnessed a notable increase in the incidence of chronic diseases, which has led to a rising number of surgeries being performed, subsequently driving the need for anesthesia machines, including anesthesia monitoring devices. Other factors that could potentially uplift anesthesia monitoring device demand are a growing senescent population, increasing healthcare expenditure, and technological advancements in products. However, the high costs of anesthesia monitoring equipment are expected to constrain market potential to some extent.

Anesthesia monitoring device manufacturing companies are focusing on the expansion of their product portfolios and are also expanding their business scope by gaining new approvals from regulatory authorities.

  • In April 2022, GE Healthcare, a leading name in the medical industry, announced that it had received pre-market approval from the U.S. FDA for its new software to deliver general anesthesia. The End-Tidal (Et) Control software is cleared to be used on GE’s Aisys CS2 Anesthesia Delivery System.

Why are Anesthesia Monitoring Device Manufacturers Thriving in the U.S.?

“High Number of Surgeries Performed in U.S. Creating Lucrative Market Opportunities”

The United States has witnessed a notable increase in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases, cancers, obesity, and other illnesses, which have led to a rise in the number of surgeries performed in the country. This trend is expected to be rife over the next five years and favor anesthesia monitoring device demand in the country.

High healthcare expenditure, the presence of key anesthesia monitoring device suppliers, the rising geriatric population, and an increasing number of product launches in the U.S. are other factors that shape anesthesia monitoring equipment demand through 2027.

Rising popularity of minimally invasive procedures in the country has also favored the market potential in the country and this trend is expected to be rife over the years to come.

Currently, the U.S. anesthesia monitoring devices market accounts for a valuation of US$ 480 million.

Key Segments Covered in the Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Industry Survey

  • By Product Type :
    • Basic Anesthesia Monitors
    • Integrated Anesthesia Workstations
    • Advanced Anesthesia Monitors
      • Gas Monitors
      • Standalone Capnography Monitors
      • Monitors for Depth of Anesthesia
      • MRI-compatible Anesthesia Monitors
    • Other Product Types
  • By End User :
    • Hospitals & Clinics
    • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
    • Other End Users
  • By Region :
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • MEA

Winning Strategy

The market for anesthesia monitoring devices is moderately fragmented and still provides a fair opportunity to new market players and start-ups. Established market players are expected to focus on product innovation and new launches to strengthen their market presence and boost their revenue generation capacity.

A detailed and comprehensive account of companies operating in the anesthesia monitoring devices marketplace has been listed in this new report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Key players in the Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market

  • Mindray Medical International Limited
  • Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
  • Masimo Corporation
  • Monitor Mask Inc.
  • GE Healthcare
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Schiller AG
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Key Takeaways from Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market Study

  • In 2022, the global anesthesia monitoring devices market stands at US$ 2.2 billion.
  • From 2022 to 2027, sales of anesthesia monitoring devices are projected to increase at a CAGR of 9.1%.
  • The anesthesia monitoring devices market is expected to be valued at US$ 3.4 billion by 2027.
  • Rising focus on healthcare across the world, rapid technological advancements in the patient monitoring industry, increasing aging population, and growing focus on patient safety are prime factors that are expected to drive market growth through 2027.
  • At present, the anesthesia monitoring devices market in the United States stands at a value of US$ 480 million.
  • High costs of anesthesia monitoring devices and the availability of affordable conventional anesthesia monitoring techniques are expected to have a hampering effect on overall market growth.
  • Over the next five years, demand for anesthesia monitoring devices in China is projected to increase at a CAGR of 11%.

