Malt Beverage Market is Projected to Hit US$ 35.17 Billion by 2032

Global consumption of malt beverages is currently valued at around US$ 24.34 billion and is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 3.7% through 2032. As such, the global malt beverage market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 35.17 billion by the end of 2032.

Malted hops and malted barley are fermented to create malt beverages. There are also many other carbs and additional grains, both malted and unmalted. These products occasionally have flavours added by different, palatable food items. The beverage may have alcohol in it or may not. The malt is rich in B vitamins, several minerals, a specific protein, and fibre. Malt is often used as a healthier alternative sweetener since it has a mild sweetness similar to that of sugar. The cereals are typically dehydrated, heated, and turned into a dry powder before being submerged in water for germination.

Competitive Landscape:

Manufacturers of malt drinks are concentrating on producing beverages with exquisite flavours and state-of-the-art packaging while they are in transit for quality marks and production.

Popular malt beverage industry firms are striving to take advantage of this malt beverage market potential since consumers embrace the introduction of new beverages.

One of the biggest beverage manufacturers in the world – Carlsberg – recently introduced a premium beer made with scotch malts to the Indian malt beverage market.

Key Companies Profiled:

Nestlé

Mondelez International

Van Pur S.A.

RateBeer LLC.

Harboe

The Three Horseshoes

GranMalt AG

Cody’s

United Brands Company Inc.

Malt Company (India) Pvt Ltd.

Barbican

Monarch Custom Beverages

Danish Royal Unibrew Group

PureMalt

Malt Beverage Market Drivers:

Changing Consumer Preferences and Taste: Consumers are seeking new and diverse beverage options beyond traditional alcoholic beverages like beer and wine. Malt beverages offer a range of flavors, including fruit-infused, flavored, and ready-to-drink options, appealing to consumers looking for unique and refreshing alternatives. Rising Demand for Low-Alcohol and Alcohol-Free Beverages: Health-conscious consumers are increasingly opting for low-alcohol or alcohol-free beverage options. Malt beverages, with lower alcohol content compared to traditional beer, cater to this growing demand for lighter and more moderate alcohol consumption. They provide an option for those seeking a flavorful beverage without the higher alcohol content associated with other alcoholic beverages. Craft and Artisanal Beverage Trends: The craft and artisanal beverage movement has gained significant momentum in recent years. Malt beverages, particularly craft beers and craft-style malt beverages, offer unique flavors, high-quality ingredients, and small-batch production, appealing to consumers who value craftsmanship and premium beverage experiences. Innovative Flavors and Varieties: The malt beverage market has seen a surge in innovative flavors and varieties. Manufacturers are introducing new and exciting options, such as fruit-flavored malt beverages, malt-based cocktails, hard seltzers, and malt-based energy drinks. These offerings cater to diverse consumer tastes and preferences, attracting a broader customer base. Key Segments Covered:

· By Nature :

Organic Malt Beverages

Conventional Malt Beverages

· By Sales Channel :

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Discount Stores Food & Drinks Health Stores

Online Sales

· By Product :

Health Drinks

Alcoholic Beverages

Energy Drinks

Others

· By End Use :

HoReCa

Beverage Industry

Food Industry

· By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Malt Beverage include:

What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Malt Beverage Market growth?

What are the main challenges faced by players in the Malt Beverage market Demand?

With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Malt Beverage market landscape change over the forecast period?

What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Malt Beverage market size?

