Plant-based Cheese Market is Projected to Surpass a Valuation of US$ 5.3 Billion at 15.1% CAGR by 2033

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-17 — /EPR Network/ —

Presently, worldwide demand for plant-based cheese is valued at US$ 1.3 billion and is estimated to surge at 15.1% CAGR over the next ten years. By the end of 2033, the global plant-based cheese market is predicted to attain a value of US$ 5.3 billion.

Rising awareness regarding animal cruelty and increasing acceptance of veganism across the world are prominent determinants that are anticipated to bolster plant-based cheese demand in the future. Moreover, rising awareness regarding the benefits associated with plant-based food consumption is another factor that has resulted in high demand for vegan cheese or plant-based cheese alternatives. Changing dietary preferences, high prevalence of lactose intolerance, rising concerns regarding the environmental effects of animal-based diets, growing vegan population, and increasing availability of plant-based products are other prospects that are anticipated to alter market growth trajectory over the coming years.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4549

Key Takeaways:

Based on source, soy-based cheese segment is expected to hold around 2/5 share of the global market by the end of 2033.

By sales channel, retail sales are likely to generate the highest revenue in the global plant-based cheese market.

The U.S. plant-based cheese shipments are expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% over the next decade.

Demand for plant-based cheese across China is projected to increase at 14% CAGR through 2033.

The U.K. plant-based cheese market is anticipated to expand at 12% CAGR over the next decade.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading plant-based cheese manufacturers are launching new products and expanding their product portfolio to gain a competitive advantage over other market players and capitalize on the growing demand for plant-based cheese across the world.

In November 2022, Kraft Heinz, a leading American food company announced the launch of its new plant-based cheese slices. The products are a first from Kraft’s joint venture with NotCo, a Chilean unicorn food company. The new line of products is branded as NotCheese and will be available in the U.S. in 2023.

In October 2022, Armored Fresh, a South Korean food tech organization announced the launch of their plant-based cheese products in the United States in more than 100 supermarkets in New York City. The company debuted with three types of cubed cheese and they were expected to be available on the company’s website in November 2022.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Daiya Foods Inc.

Lyrical Foods Inc.

Greenspace Brands

Violife Foods

Field Roast Grain Meat Co. Inc.

Lisanatti Foods Inc.

Follow Your Heart

Danone S.A.

Miyokos Creamery

Bute Island Foods Ltd.

Gardener Cheese Company

Galaxy Nutritional Foods Inc.

WayFare Foods

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Growth Drivers:

Growing trend for veganism across the world is a key factor driving the global plant-based cheese market.

Surging cases of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and obesity will encourage people to opt for plant-based foods like vegan cheese over the projection period.

Restraints:

Absence of proper flavor, nutrition, and genuineness in plant-based cheese is restraining market expansion.

Vegan cheese made with coconut oil is high in saturated fat, which can lead to heart disease.

Key Segments of Plant-based Cheese Industry Research:

· By Form :

Blocks & Wedges

Slices

Spreads

Shreds

· By Source :

Soy

Coconuts

Cashews

Almonds

Other Sources

· By Buyer Type :

Households

HoReCa

Food Processors

· By Sales Channel :

Retail Sales Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Departmental Stores Specialty Stores Online Retailers

Direct Sales

· By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4549

Key Questions Covered in the Plant-based Cheese Market Report

What will be the demand outlook for the plant-based cheese market during the forecast period?

Which are the challenges faced in the plant-based cheese market?

Which region will lead the growth in the plant-based cheese market during 2023-2033?

What is the projected market valuation of the plant-based cheese market in 2033?

Which are the factors driving the plant-based cheese market during 2023-2033?

Which product will generate maximum revenue in plant-based cheese market?

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com