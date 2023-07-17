Activated Carbon Pricing and Cost Structure Intelligence Report 2030

Activated Carbon Procurement Intelligence

The activated carbon category is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2023 to 2030. In 2022, the category size was estimated to be valued at USD 3.62 billion with the Asia Pacific region accounting for 51% of the overall share due to its profitable coconut shell industry.

The key raw materials used in granular activated carbon production are coal and coconut shell charcoal. In terms of end-use applications, the category can be classified into – purification and treatment of air and water, power plant and landfill gas emissions, food and beverages processing, health care, automotive, and precious metal recovery. The increasing industrial and domestic applications further fuel the category expansion.

To reduce mercury (Hg) emissions, many WTE(Waste-to-Energy) facilities have adopted a powdered injection system that has an impact on the category’s expansion.

The extensive use of the substance in the mining sector, notably in the purification of gold where it serves as an efficient adsorbent, accelerates the growth of the product business.

The category can be segmented into powder, extruded, pellets, and granular forms based on the product type. The demand will remain steady due to the increasing focus on environmental recovery and protection. Activated carbon are increasing in popularity due to their porous structure and versatility. This has in turn increased the use of these adsorbents widely.

Recently, there has been an increase in interest in using activated carbon generated from forestry, municipal, industrial, and agricultural bio-waste. These bio-resources are affordable, widely accessible, renewable, and environmentally friendly. For instance, in 2021, Tantech announced the launch of its ”Variety Combination Honeycomb Activated Carbon”, an innovative environment friendly exhaust gas purification product, which can effectively reduce odors and pollutants. It is ideally suitable for the treatment of large air volumes, indoor air purification and low concentration factory organic waste gas.

The water treatment segment will dominate over the forecasted period due to an increase in industrial activities. In July 2021, Veolia won the water management contract, named “Miyagi Water and WasteWater Concession Project”, for Japan’s Miyagi Prefecture. Through this deal, Veolia was able to advance the growth of its water business in Japan. This concession agreement covers 20 years of operations and maintenance and renovation work at eight treatment facilities, which have a combined daily treatment capacity of more than 900,000 m3.

Activated Carbon Procurement Intelligence Report Scope

The Activated Carbon category is expected to have pricing growth outlook of 5 – 9% from 2023 to 2030, with below pricing models.

Volume-based pricing model

spot pricing model

Supplier Selection Scope of Report

Cost and pricing

Past engagements

Productivity

Geographical presence

Supplier Selection Criteria of Report

Ability to remove contaminants

type of end-use application (wastewater treatment/air treatment/mercury removal/others)

weight of compound

form (granular/extruded/pellet/others)

technical specifications

operational capabilities

regulatory standards and mandates

category innovations

others

Activated Carbon Procurement Intelligence Report Coverage

Grand View Research will cover the following aspects in the report:

Market Intelligence along with emerging technology and regulatory landscape

Market estimates and forecasts from 2023 to 2030

Growth opportunities, trends, and driver analysis

Supply chain analysis, supplier analysis with supplier ranking and positioning matrix, supplier’s recent developments

Porter’s 5 forces

Pricing and cost analysis, price trends, commodity price forecasting, cost structures, pricing model analysis, supply and demand analysis

Engagement and operating models, KPI, and SLA elements

LCC/BCC analysis and negotiation strategies

Peer benchmarking and product analysis

Market report in PDF, Excel, and PPT and online dashboard versions

Activated Carbon Procurement Cost and Supplier Intelligence

The production cost of the category depends on the plant capacity and the cost of raw materials, labor, energy, and equipment. The shortage of raw materials such as coconut shells results in higher manufacturing costs. Exporters’ profit margins are impacted by rainfall as prices of coconut shells rise due to scarcity. Coal is another important raw material in production. Recently its prices have started to decline in the second half of 2022, although remaining much higher than their 5-year average. Fluctuation in currency exchange, trade policies, import/export regulations and purchase tax add to the cost of procurement and has a major impact on smaller and new companies.

Nations across the world are implementing carbon price regulations. With the emergence of Covid-19, a massive surge in the price of activated charcoal is seen due to the increasing demand for masks and other primary protection gears. Continuous conflicts, rising crude oil prices, and escalating freight costs are all contributing to a steady price rise in the EU. Asia-Pacific has been the largest consumer in terms of regional demand, primarily because of its substantial population, rapid industrialization, and growing environmental concerns. North America and Europe also contribute significantly to the global category, driven by the stringent environmental regulations and focus on sustainability. This category is highly competitive and fragmented with the presence of several key players including Kuraray Co., Haycarb PLC, Cabot Corporation, and Jacobi Carbon Group.

List of Key Suppliers

Cabot Corporation

Carbon Activated Corporation

CARBOTECH

CPL Activated Carbons

Donau Carbon

Haycarb

Jacobi Carbons

Kuraray

Puragen Activated Carbon

Veolia Water Technologies

