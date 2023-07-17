Single-use Biomanufacturing Industry Size, Revenue Drivers and Forecast Report by 2030

Single-use Biomanufacturing Industry Data Book – Single-Use Bioprocessing, Bioreactor, Assemblies & Filtration Assemblies Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2030

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Report Highlights

The global Single-Use Bioprocessing Market size was estimated at USD 19.36 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6% from 2022 to 2030.

The simple & peripheral elements segment held the largest share in 2022 due to the significant adoption of these products as a result of a variety of customizable options available for bioprocessing applications

The upstream bioprocessing workflow segment accounted for the largest share in 2022. Continuous developments and betterment in technologies for upstream bioprocessing are driving the segment growth

North America was the leading region in 2022 due to the high R&D spending and growth of the biopharmaceutical manufacturing sector in the region

Furthermore, the presence of key players, such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. and Danaher Corp., is driving the regional market

The biopharmaceutical manufacturers end-use segment dominated the industry in 2022 and accounted for the maximum revenue share. This was due to the high demand for biologics and heavy investments in cell & gene therapy manufacturing

Single-use Bioreactor Market Report Highlights

The global Single-use Bioreactor Market size was valued at USD 2.73 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6% from 2022 to 2030.

By product, the single-use bioreactor systems segment held the dominant share in 2022. The availability of disposable bioprocess bags in different sizes for a variety of uses, including the storage of reagents, buffers, sterile medium, sera, and cell cultures, is predicted to drive the market’s expansion

By type, the stirred tank bioreactors segment held a larger market share in 2022, driven by the increasing adoption of stirred tank SUBs from pilot scale to large scale manufacturing, which is anticipated to boost the market growth in the forecast years

North America held the largest market share in 2022. The North American market is predicted to be driven due to the presence of key players and the well-established biopharmaceutical industry in the region

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest rate in the forecast period. Factors such as rising investments and funding initiatives among Asian companies are expected to drive the market in the region. Furthermore, China is expected to be at the forefront owing to the high adoption of single-use technology in the country

Single-use Assemblies Market Report Highlights

The global Single-use Assemblies Market size was valued at USD 8.37 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.57% from 2022 to 2030.

The filtration assemblies segment led the industry in 2022. Increased regulatory prospects and the need to diminish the risk of contamination have promoted the use of filtration assemblies for bulk and final fill operations

The bag assemblies segment is expected to grow at a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period. Advantages, such as no need for validation or cleaning, lower shipping cost due to less weight, and low maintenance cost & capital investment drive the segment growth

The filtration application segment held a larger revenue share in 2022. Implementation of single-use assemblies for filtration is rapidly increasing owing to benefits as it is time- & cost-effective and ready to use, unlike the conventional filtration systems

The customized solutions segment captured the highest revenue share in 2022. Several companies offer customized solutions to fast-track pharmaceutical manufacturing and drug development

The pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies end-user segment led the global industry in 2022. The growth of the current manufacturing facilities for biopharmaceuticals drives the demand for single-use assemblies

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Single-use Biomanufacturing industry are:

Danaher Corporation

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Eppendorf SE

Corning Incorporated

Lonza

