Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market to Acquire a Value of US$ 105.7 Billion By 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-July-17 — /EPR Network/ —

In 2023, the market for pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSA) is projected to be worth US$ 60.2 billion, and by the end of 2033, it is expected to have grown at a CAGR of 5.8% to reach US$ 105.7 billion.

The pressure-sensitive adhesive’s capacity to adhere to a surface of a substrate only depends on its polar attraction to that surface. Without the use of heat, a solvent, or water, the adhesive can be activated. It is widely used in the packaging, consumer electronics, vehicle, and construction industries.

The US alone produces more than 25% of all pressure-sensitive adhesives. The main driver of the expansion of the pressure-sensitive market in the US is low-flexible packaging. Pressure-sensitive adhesives made from biomaterials are expected to become more popular, which could lead to significant growth opportunities.

Download Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=441?AS

Key Companies Profiled

3M Company

Tesa SE

Nitto Denko Corporation

LINTEC Corporation

BASF SE

Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Market Titans Key Strategies

Leading pressure-sensitive adhesive manufacturing companies in the market are focusing on sustainable partnerships, collaboration, and strategic mergers & acquisitions with regional players, which is likely to assist in increasing production capacity and their global presence as well.

Market players are looking for innovative products in the pressure-sensitive adhesive market. For instance, 3M company offers 3MTM pressure-sensitive spray adhesives 72-a industrial grade spray adhesives, that offer aggressive hold that bonds plastic carpet backing, foam paddling, and others.

Why are Acrylic Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives Widely Preferred?

The demand for pressure-sensitive adhesives is significantly rising due to the rising need for lightweight and low-emission materials in the automotive industry and the rising use of affordable flexible packaging solutions.

Because acrylic pressure-sensitive adhesives are polar, they can readily adhere to a variety of substrates, including glass, metal, neoprene, polycarbonate, and polyester. The popularity of acrylic pressure-sensitive glue is growing as a result of its improved sticking capability. Leathers made with acrylic pressure-sensitive adhesives are projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% throughout the forecast period.

Segmentation Research

By Resin Type : Acrylic-based Rubber-based Other

By Backing Material : Polypropylene-based Paper-based Polyvinyl Chloride-based Other

By Application : Tapes Labels Hygiene Adhesives Graphic Films Medical Adhesives Other Applications

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



The predominant Questions Answered in This Report Are:

Which segments will perform well in the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market over the forecasted years? In which markets companies should authorize their presence? What are the forecasted growth rates for the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market? What are the long-lasting defects of the industry? How share market changes their values by different manufacturing brands? What are the qualities and shortcomings of the key players? What are the major end results and effects of the five strengths study of industry?

Get Customization on this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=441?AS

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Email : sales@factmr.com