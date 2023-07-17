Alkylate Market is Extrapolated to reach US$ 107.7 Billion by 2033-end

Rockville, United States, 2023-July-17 — /EPR Network/ —

The market for alkylates is expected to reach US$ 107.7 billion by the end of 2033, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% from its estimated value of US$ 84.1 billion in 2023.

In numerous pesticide formulations, including insecticides, pesticides, herbicides, and fertilisers, alkylate is a common ingredient. As a result, demand for the alkylate is growing along with agricultural use. Alkylate is also frequently used to raise the octane rating of important fuels, such as petrol.

Eminent Players

Reliance Industries Limited

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

ExxonMobil Corporation

PJSC Lukoil Oil Company

Valero Energy Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Chevron Corporation

Honeywell International Plc.

Janex S.A

Neste Oyj

Soltex Inc.

Hengyi Industries Sdn Bhd

As per Fact.MR, application in solvent is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3% through 2031, sealing its dominance in the market. Consistently rising demand for solvent in biotechnological, chemical laboratories, and others industries will bolster scope for alkylate application in the coming years.

“With surging demand for cleaner-burning gasoline blend components, leading manufacturers are emphasizing on research and development (R&D) for optimizing the process of sulfuric acid alkylation to reduce the rate of acid consumption while the high-octane blending of motor gasoline. These efforts are expected to facilitate the market growth in the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Alkylate Market Analysis

The U.S. is projected to emerge as the most remunerative market in North America , accounting for nearly 40% of the global sales by the end of 2031.

, accounting for nearly 40% of the global sales by the end of 2031. Germany is anticipated to remain a dominant market in Europe , exhibiting growth at a CAGR of 3.5% during the assessment period 2021-2031.

is anticipated to remain a dominant market in , exhibiting growth at a CAGR of 3.5% during the assessment period 2021-2031. China , home to the fastest-growing civil aerospace and aviation services industry in the world, is expected to account for nearly 50% of the global alkylate demand through 2031.

, home to the fastest-growing civil aerospace and aviation services industry in the world, is expected to account for nearly 50% of the global alkylate demand through 2031. India is estimated to emerge as a highly lucrative market for alkylate in Asia Pacific , expanding at a 2% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

is estimated to emerge as a highly lucrative market for alkylate in , expanding at a 2% CAGR between 2021 and 2031. Based on end use, the aviation industry is forecast to lead the segment, projecting sales growth at a CAGR of 2% through 2031.

Key Drivers

Increasing government investment in the agri-tech industry and rapidly expanding aviation and automotive industries in India and China is expected to propel the demand for alkylate in the Asia Pacific market.

and is expected to propel the demand for alkylate in the market. Surging demand for hybrid cars and rapidly growing air travel passenger traffic worldwide will drive the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading manufacturers in the global alkylate market are Reliance, Marathon Petroleum, ExxonMobil, and LUKOIL, as per Fact.MR. Key player are focusing on the expansion of their production capabilities and establishing new manufacturing facilities to address the rise in demand across key various industries. For instance,

In January 2019 , Royal Dutch Shell , a multinational oil and gas company, announced initiating the production of its fourth alpha olefins (AO) unit at the manufacturing site location in Geismar, Louisiana . The expansion will assist the company to increasing in total production capacity from 425,000 ton per year to 1.3 million tons per year.

, , a multinational oil and gas company, announced initiating the production of its fourth alpha olefins (AO) unit at the manufacturing site location in . The expansion will assist the company to increasing in total production capacity from 425,000 ton per year to 1.3 million tons per year. In March 2021 , Lummus Technology, a leading licensor of proprietary petrochemicals, announced commencing a new start-up of CDAlky® C5 alkylation unit at its Refinery location in Norco, Louisiana . The capacity of the new alkylation complex is 17,000 BPSD of Alkylate products.

By Production Process

By End Use

By Application

Sulfuric Acid Alkylation Process Hydrofluoric Acid Alkylation Process Others



Alkylate for Aviation Alkylate for Automobiles Alkylate for Agriculture Alkylate for Electronics Others



Solvents Surfactants & Synthetic Sulfonates Specialty Lubricants Functional Fluids Additives Others



