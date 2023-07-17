Europe Air Purifier Market is Expected to Register a 7.1% CAGR by 2032

Europe air purifier market is expected to register a 7.1% CAGR during the forecast period. Europe air purifier sales are projected to reach a valuation of US$ 8.85 Billion by the end of 2032, increasing from US$ 4.78 billion in 2022. As a result, the market is estimated to generate an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 4.1 billion over the next ten years (2022-2032).
Considering the rising awareness about the negative impacts caused by breathing air filled with pollutants, dust, smoke, etc., sales of air purifiers are rising rapidly across Europe. Air purifier manufacturers are also incorporating new technological features and are undertaking product development to further supplement market growth over the coming years.
Competitive Landscape
Prominent manufacturers of air purifying systems in Europe are emphasizing launching technologically-advanced products and are counting on undertaking marketing strategies such as acquisitions and collaborations with other market players to augment production capacities and gain a larger market pie.
For instance :
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. decided to sell its domestic appliances business in 2021, to Hillhouse Capital, which is a global investment firm. This deal will expand the market leadership, strong brand, and innovation pipeline for the company over the coming years
- LG Electronics launched PuriCare, a wearable air purifier, in 2020, which delivers an extraordinary level of portable protection. The system comes with a built-in replaceable filter system along with dual fans.
Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of air purifiers positioned across Europe, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.
Key Companies Profiled:
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Panasonic UK & Ireland
- LG Electronics
- Sharp Electronics (U.K.)
- Dyson
- Unilever Plc
- Camfil
- Blueair
- ECOMESURE
- BIOTHYS
Segmentation of Europe Air Purifier Industry Survey
- Europe Air Purifier Market by Type :
- Self-contained/Standalone Air Purifiers
- Fixed/Wall Mounted
- Portable
- In-duct Air Purifiers
- Europe Air Purifier Market by Technology :
- HEPA Filters
- Activated Carbon Filters
- Ionic Filters
- Ultra-violet (UV) Technology
- Others
- Europe Air Purifier Market by Coverage Area :
- Up to 200 sq. ft.
- 201-300 sq. ft.
- 301-500 sq. ft.
- 501-800 sq. ft.
- 801-1200 sq. ft.
- Above 1200 sq. ft.
- Europe Air Purifier Market by Use Case :
- Residential Air Purifiers
- Commercial Air Purifiers
- Industrial Air Purifiers
Regional Analysis for Europe Air Purifier Market:
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the rest of APAC; the rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
- North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
- MEA (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa)
