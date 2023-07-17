Europe Air Purifier Market is Expected to Register a 7.1% CAGR by 2032

Europe air purifier market is expected to register a 7.1% CAGR during the forecast period. Europe air purifier sales are projected to reach a valuation of US$ 8.85 Billion by the end of 2032, increasing from US$ 4.78 billion in 2022. As a result, the market is estimated to generate an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 4.1 billion over the next ten years (2022-2032).

Considering the rising awareness about the negative impacts caused by breathing air filled with pollutants, dust, smoke, etc., sales of air purifiers are rising rapidly across Europe. Air purifier manufacturers are also incorporating new technological features and are undertaking product development to further supplement market growth over the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent manufacturers of air purifying systems in Europe are emphasizing launching technologically-advanced products and are counting on undertaking marketing strategies such as acquisitions and collaborations with other market players to augment production capacities and gain a larger market pie.

For instance :

Koninklijke Philips N.V. decided to sell its domestic appliances business in 2021 , to Hillhouse Capital , which is a global investment firm. This deal will expand the market leadership, strong brand, and innovation pipeline for the company over the coming years

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of air purifiers positioned across Europe, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Key Companies Profiled:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Panasonic UK & Ireland

LG Electronics

Sharp Electronics (U.K.)

Dyson

Unilever Plc

Camfil

Blueair

ECOMESURE

BIOTHYS

Segmentation of Europe Air Purifier Industry Survey

Europe Air Purifier Market by Type : Self-contained/Standalone Air Purifiers Fixed/Wall Mounted Portable In-duct Air Purifiers

Europe Air Purifier Market by Technology : HEPA Filters Activated Carbon Filters Ionic Filters Ultra-violet (UV) Technology Others

Europe Air Purifier Market by Coverage Area : Up to 200 sq. ft. 201-300 sq. ft. 301-500 sq. ft. 501-800 sq. ft. 801-1200 sq. ft. Above 1200 sq. ft.

Europe Air Purifier Market by Use Case : Residential Air Purifiers Commercial Air Purifiers Industrial Air Purifiers



Regional Analysis for Europe Air Purifier Market:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

