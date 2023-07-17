Agricultural Films Market Is Projected To Move Ahead At A CAGR Of 5.7% By 2032

The latest industry analysis on Agricultural Films Market provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories Product, Application, Sales Channel. Insights on Agricultural Films Market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.
The detailed research report on the global (Agricultural Films Market) market focuses on the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are helping its development.
Key players
- BASF SE
- Berry Global Inc.
- CI Takiron
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- Dow Inc.
- RPC Group PLC
- RKW Group
- Trioplast Industries AB
- Achilles Corporation
- Ab Rani Plast Oy.
Key Agricultural Films Market Survey Highlights and Projections
- MR analysis provides Agricultural Films Market demand-supply assessment, revealing Agricultural Films Market sales to grow from 2022 to 2032
- The report provides sales outlook on Agricultural Films Market, opining Agricultural Films Market revenues to register a High CAGR during 2022-2032
- Sales Channel will remain the largest category on the basis of retail, holding market share
- Agricultural Films Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
- Agricultural Films Market demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth
- Japan and South Korea Agricultural Films Market demand likely to grow at a steady clip during 2022-2032
Segmentations
- By Film :
- Geomembrane
- Agricultural Silage Films
- Agricultural Mulching Films
- Greenhouse Plastic/Covering Films
- By Material :
- Ethylene Butyl Acrylate
- Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate
- Low-Density Polyethylene
- LLDPE
- LLPE
- HDPE
- Polypropylene
- Polyamide
- EVA
- Ethylene Vinyl-Alcohol Copolymer Resins
- PVC
- Others
- By Application :
- Bale Wrapping & Ensiling
- Silo Bag Manufacturing
- Tunnel Covers
- Bunker Ensiling
- Others
- By Region :
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- East Asia
- South Asia & Oceania
- MEA
Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered
