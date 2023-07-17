CRISPR and Cas Genes Market to Garner USD 16 Billion Revenue by 2033

The global CRISPR and Cas genes market expanded market size at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period (2023-2033) and shows stellar future growth prospects. Genome editing is expanding the ability to elucidate the contribution of genetics to diagnostics by encouraging more accurate cellular and animal models of pathological processes for health care. The technique is specifically used to understand the evolution of bacteria. Governments worldwide have encouraged investments in genome editing advancements, paving the way for the CRISPR and Cas genes market growth and sales.

Also, Advancements in the field of genome editing have facilitated an increase in the adoption of CRISPR-Cas systems in diagnostics and in the assessment of evolutionary analysis in prokaryotes.

The most important development in this field is the introduction of the Cas-9 technique as this is a revolutionary step in the field of biomedical research. Also, the application of CRISPR/Cas 9 focuses on somatic cell genome editing and aims to accelerate treatment for various genetic disorders. Moreover, it is projected that the COVID-19 pandemic shall find viable applications of this technique to understand the mutation of the novel coronavirus. These studies have proven that CRISPR-based tests provide more accurate test results compared to other techniques such as RT-PCR tests. A clinical trial was initiated in 2016 in the United States to use CRISPR for disease treatment as the need for genetically engineered treatment options for chronic diseases such as cancer is anticipated to improve the growth prospects of the market in the Asia Pacific.

The global CRISPR and Cas genes market is anticipated to burgeon in the pandemic. Until now, hospitals have been relying on RT-PCR-based testing systems to diagnose COVID-19 patients.

Key Takeaways:

North America is poised to capture almost half of the total market value, expanding a market size at a CAGR of 21.6%.

Asia-Pacific is set to expand the fastest market size at a CAGR of 23.2% through the 2026 forecast period, and capture more than 1/5th of the market share.

By application, the disease models segment is catching up, expanding 3.3x and capturing nearly one-fifth of the market value.

By product, DNA-free-Cas systems are anticipated to catch up and to grow at a market size of CAGR of 21.7% through 2026 and accounting for 2/5th market share of the global CRISPR and Cas genes market value.

By end users, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to account for leading segments in the global market.

Growth Drivers:

Demand in the growth of Advancements in the field of genome editing has facilitated increased adoption of CRISPR-Cas systems in diagnostics and in the assessment of evolutionary analysis in prokaryotes.

Demand in the growth for DNA-free systems in CRISPR and Cas genes is attributed to rising awareness about multiple CRISPR-Cas applications across various fields such as drug discovery, biomedical research, non-transgenic bleeding, and clinical therapies.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the CRISPR and Cas Genes Market focuses on the application where somatic cell genome editing and aims to accelerate treatment for various genetic disorders.

A strong distribution network across the globe, a wide product portfolio of CRISPR plasmids, and collaboration with research institutes are major factors augmenting the revenue share of these companies.

Thermo Fisher Scientific has a broad range of CRISPR-Cas products such as the CRISPR-Cas9 101, CRISPR Protein, CRISPR gRNA, Cas9 Lentivirus and CRISPR Plasmids among others. The company also partnered with Synthego to distribute synthetic Guide RNA products for CRISPR in 2017

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Addgene

AstraZeneca plc

Caribou Biosciences, Inc.

Cellectis

Synthego

CRISPR Therapeutics AG

Editas Medicine, Inc.

GenScript

Lonza Group AG

Beam Therapeutics

More valuable insights on the CRISPR and Cas Genes Market:

Fact.MR, in its report, offers a market analysis of the global CRISPR and Cas Genes Market the forecast period through 2022 and beyond. This survey reveals the growth of sports in the CRISPR and Cas Genes Market with detailed segmentation as follows:

Product

Vector-based Cas

DNA-free Cas

Application

Genome Engineering

Disease Models

Functional Genomes

Knockdown/Activation

Others

End User

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Questions covered in the CRISPR and Cas Genes Market Report

The report offers insight into CRISPR and Cas genes demand outlook for 2020-2026

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for CRISPR and Cas genes market between 2020 and 2026

CRISPR and Cas genes market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

CRISPR and Cas genes market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

