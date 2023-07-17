Zein Protein Market Soars as Plant-Based Protein Trend Takes Off

The zein protein market refers to the industry that deals with the production, distribution, and sales of zein protein, a plant-based protein derived from corn. Zein protein is extracted from the endosperm of corn kernels and is gaining significant attention and demand due to its various applications in the food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries.

As the market for plant-based proteins continues to expand, zein protein has emerged as a viable alternative to animal-based proteins. It offers several advantages, including being gluten-free, non-allergenic, and easily digestible. Zein protein also possesses film-forming and coating properties, making it suitable for use as a natural food ingredient and in the production of biodegradable films and coatings for packaging.

The zein protein market is being driven by multiple factors. Firstly, the growing consumer demand for plant-based and vegetarian/vegan diets has led to increased interest in alternative protein sources. Zein protein serves as an excellent option for individuals seeking a sustainable and plant-based protein with functional properties.

Key Takeaways:

North America and Europe together comprises of over 50% of the share of global zein protein market.

Europe dominates Zein protein market by occupying around 27.6% of global market followed by North America comprising of 24.7% of the share.

The U.S. Zein protein Market is expected to grow at 5.3% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

Based on end use, food industry accounts for the maximum share of the global zein protein market.

Competitive Landscape:

Key zein protein providers across the globe are focusing on research and development activities that will lead to market innovations. These activities will lead to market innovations and new product launches. For instance:

In 2021, Scientists at the Nanyang Technological University & Harvard launched a recyclable waterproofing packing made of zein. This packaging has the same appearance as clear plastic. This food packaging releases antimicrobials slowly to kill bacteria such as E. coli and Listeria

Thew Arnott, manufacturer of customized flavorings, launched Flo Zein, natural maize protein coatings for dried fruits and nuts into European market.

Prominent players in the market are expanding their presence through online distribution channel. For instance:

Flo Chemical, leading natural coatings material provider, has witnessed considerable sales via online distribution channels.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Zein Products

Glanbia plc

CHS Inc.

Cargill Inc.

Du Pont

AGT Food & Ingredients

Burcon Nutrascience Corporation

Archer-Daniels Midland Company

Penta International

Roquette Freres

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing

Ingredion Inc.

Regional analysis

North America is currently the largest market for zein protein, driven by the increasing demand for plant-based products and the presence of major manufacturers in the region. The United States, in particular, is a key player in the market, accounting for a significant share of the global zein protein market.

Europe is another significant market for zein protein, with increasing consumer demand for vegan and vegetarian products, as well as strict regulations promoting the use of sustainable and plant-based proteins.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the zein protein market, driven by the increasing demand for plant-based protein sources, rising consumer awareness about health and wellness, and the growing popularity of vegan and vegetarian diets in countries such as China and India.

Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are also emerging markets for zein protein, with increasing consumer demand for plant-based products and growing awareness about the health benefits associated with plant-based diets

