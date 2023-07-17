Regenerative Suspension System Market Expected to Experience Rapid Growth in the Coming Years

The regenerative suspension system market refers to the segment of the automotive industry that deals with the development, production, and implementation of regenerative suspension systems in vehicles. Regenerative suspension systems are designed to convert the kinetic energy generated by a vehicle’s suspension movements into electrical energy, which can be stored and used to power various vehicle systems or recharge the battery.

These systems utilize various technologies such as regenerative shock absorbers, electromagnetic generators, or hydraulic systems to capture and convert the energy that is typically dissipated as heat during suspension movement. By harnessing this energy, regenerative suspension systems aim to improve overall vehicle efficiency, reduce fuel consumption, and enhance the sustainability of automotive transportation.

The market for regenerative suspension systems is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing focus on sustainability and environmental concerns in the automotive industry has led to the development of innovative technologies that can improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. Regenerative suspension systems align with these goals by utilizing wasted energy and reducing the reliance on traditional energy sources.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Regional Analysis

North America: North America has been at the forefront of technological advancements in the automotive industry. The region has witnessed significant interest and investment in regenerative suspension systems, particularly in the United States. This is driven by the increasing focus on sustainability, fuel efficiency, and reducing carbon emissions. The presence of major automotive manufacturers and research institutions in the region further contributes to the development and adoption of regenerative suspension technology. Europe: Europe is another key region for the regenerative suspension system market. European countries have stringent emission regulations and a strong emphasis on green technologies. As a result, there is a growing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable solutions in the automotive sector. Several European automakers are actively researching and implementing regenerative suspension systems in their vehicles to improve fuel efficiency and reduce environmental impact. Countries like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are leading the way in this technology adoption. Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region, including countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, is witnessing rapid growth in the automotive industry. The increasing vehicle production, rising disposable income, and urbanization are driving the demand for advanced automotive technologies. In recent years, there has been a growing interest in regenerative suspension systems in the region, primarily driven by the need for energy-efficient and eco-friendly vehicles. Government initiatives and incentives promoting electric and hybrid vehicles further contribute to the market growth in this region. Rest of the World: The regenerative suspension system market is also gaining traction in other regions, including Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. While the adoption in these regions may be relatively slower compared to North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, the increasing focus on sustainability and improving vehicle performance is expected to drive the demand for regenerative suspension systems in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

Guident announced in 2020 that the Research Foundation of the State of New York had granted it an exclusive license to use the new regenerative shock absorber technology covered by U.S. patent #8,941,251. This patent permits the production of highly energy-dense electromagnetic regenerative shock absorbers that can capture vibrational energy from moving vehicles.

Israeli startup SoftWheel recently unveiled a technology that can generate energy and cushion shocks for electric vehicles. The business claims that numerous automakers have contacted them about this technology.

Audi has created a suspension system prototype known as eROT that produces electricity using the motion of shock absorbers.

Key Companies Profiled

Audi

Guident

Intertronic Gresser GmbH

Levant

SoftWheel

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Segmentation of Regenerative Suspension System Industry Research

By Suspension Type : MacPherson Strut Double Wishbone Dual Beam Multi-link Others

By Technology : Hydraulic Electromagnetic Linear Rotary

By EV Type : Passenger Cars Mid Size Compact Luxury Commercial LCVs HCVs Buses & Coaches

By System Type : Active Suspension Semi-active Suspension



