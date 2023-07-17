Blow Fill Seal Technology Market to Witness Significant Growth in the Forecast Period

The blow fill seal (BFS) technology market refers to the sector that deals with the production and utilization of blow fill seal systems in various industries, particularly in pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and personal care. Blow fill seal technology is a highly advanced packaging method that combines three processes—blowing, filling, and sealing—into a single automated system.

In the BFS process, plastic containers, typically made of polyethylene or polypropylene, are formed using a blow molding technique. The containers are then filled with the desired product, such as liquid medications, sterile solutions, or beverages. Finally, the containers are hermetically sealed, ensuring product integrity and extending shelf life.

Segmentation of Blow Fill Seal Technology Industry Research

By Product Type : Bottles 0.2-100ml 100-500ml Above 500ml Ampoules 0.1-10ml 10-100ml Vials 0.1-10ml 10-50ml Prefilled Syringes & Injectable

By Material Type : PE LDPE HDPE PP Others (EVOH etc.)

By End-Use : Pharmaceuticals Ophthalmic Injectable Biologics Wound Care Respiratory Therapy Food & Beverages Cosmetics & Personal Care Others (Chemicals etc.)

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Key Companies Profiled

Amanta Healthcare Ltd.

Unither Pharmaceuticals

Catalent, Inc.

Curida AS

Unipharma LLC

Weiler Engineering, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG

Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Horizon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Brevetti Angela S.R.L.

Recipharm AB

