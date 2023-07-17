Recycled Construction Aggregates Market Poised for Strong Growth as Sustainable Building Practices Gain Traction

The recycled construction aggregates market refers to the sector that deals with the production and utilization of construction aggregates derived from recycled materials. Construction aggregates are granular materials, such as sand, gravel, crushed stone, or recycled concrete, used in various construction applications, including road construction, building foundations, and landscaping.

Recycled construction aggregates are obtained from materials that have been previously used in construction or demolition projects. These materials are processed and treated to meet specific quality standards, making them suitable for reuse in new construction projects. By recycling construction waste, such as concrete rubble, asphalt, or excavated soil, the industry aims to reduce the demand for virgin aggregates and minimize the environmental impact associated with quarrying and mining.

RCA Industry Research Segmentation

By Type : Sand and Gravel Crushed Stones Cement Concrete Asphalt Pavement Debris

By End Use : Roads and Bridges Residential Industrial

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



Market Structure

Each market segment for recycled building aggregates is covered in detail in the study. Based on kind and end application, the recycled building aggregates market is divided. These sectors are further divided into sub-segments in order to provide information on the market for recycled building aggregates.

The recycled construction aggregates market is divided into four types of products based on type: crushed stone, cement concrete, asphalt pavement trash, and sand and gravel. The recycled construction aggregates market is segmented into three categories based on end use: residential, highways & bridges, and industrial.

Competitive Landscape

By offering recycled construction aggregates and other solutions to meet their clients’ construction needs, manufacturers are putting more of an emphasis on developing sustainable values. In order to establish long-term business relationships, businesses strive to offer clients customized solutions. They also place a strong emphasis on improving their supply chains in order to expand their footprints. As a result, trade relations development and global expansion are two key strategies being used in this industry.

Turmec was given a US$29.9 million contract in August 2022 to design, develop, and install a construction waste processing system for Australia’s Rino Recycling.

Key Companies Profiled

Delta Sand & Gravel Co.

HeidelbergCement AG

Aggregate Industries Management, Inc.

Green Stone Materials

CEMEX, Vulcan Materials Company

CESPA

LafargeHolcim Ltd.

CRH Plc.

Tarmac

