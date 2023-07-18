Motoring Specialists Inc Highlights Importance of ASE-Certified Technicians For European Vehicle Repairs

VACAVILLE, CALIFORNIA, 2023-Jul-18 — /EPR Network/ — Brands like Audi, BMW, and Mercedes are a thrill to own and the pinnacle of a luxury driving experience. But like all vehicles on the road, they require servicing to maintain reliability. This summer, before hitting the road, it’s critical to have your European auto looked over by a mechanic. Not just any mechanic, but one that is ASE-certified. Motoring Specialists Inc. is excited to announce its full lineup of automotive solutions for all European vehicles performed by licensed and ASE-certified technicians.

AC repair, brake replacements, and oil changes could all be at the top of the list for adventure seekers and their cars—not only for comfort but for reliability. Motoring Specialists Inc stresses the importance of hiring only the best for maintenance and repairs—especially when it comes to European makes and models. Audi, BMW, and Mercedes use advanced engineering and technology that not every auto repair shop can handle. Services from Motoring Specialists Inc. keep customers confident their cars are 100% road ready for adventures.

Want to feel confident you won’t be stuck on the roadside? Motoring Specialists Inc. is the go-to for maintaining vehicles—keeping them on the road and safe to drive. Setting themselves apart from other shops, they feature advanced technology for diagnostics, air conditioning services, and repairs. But technology isn’t the only reason customers should select the auto repair shop to maintain their European car. Motoring Specialists Inc. features a team of ASE-certified technicians.

What sets an ASE-certified technician apart from someone who isn’t certified? To be certified, an individual has to have two years of work experience or schooling. They then have to pass the ASE test, which is challenging. The quality of workmanship is often higher, and with at least two years of experience in the field, the technician has already handled many challenges. The Vacaville shop has additional technology and tools on hand to solve all challenges for Euro makes.

Is it important for a motorist to know if the person working on their car is certified? Absolutely, they should. Who you entrust with your vehicle is critical. It doesn’t matter if you’re commuting to work or taking a long drive down the coast; vehicle owners need to be able to trust their cars. ASE-certified technicians can fix everything, whether it be an electrical nightmare, an HVAC issue, or other mechanical problems.

Got a vehicle that isn’t running, right? Is it time to have preventative maintenance performed, like tire rotation, air filter replacement, or an oil change? The team at Motoring Specialists can complete all maintenance tasks, diagnose issues with any vehicle, and perform expert repairs. Their team uses digital safety inspections with SmartFlow technology, which is free with most services.

Customers who opt to use their repair services can welcome one of the best warranties in the industry. A spokesperson for Motoring Specialists Inc mentions, “Our technicians pay close attention to each and every vehicle they service, and we stand behind all our repairs with a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty.“ This type of warranty further adds to a customer’s peace of mind that the work is done right and they have added protection.

Anyone in need of a Vacaville auto mechanic for their Audi, BMW, Mercedes, or other Euro auto that provides transparent service, quality repairs, and certification of expertise should make Motoring Specialists their #1 choice. They offer convenient scheduling on their website or by phone. Customers can have their diagnostic test results right to their phone via text or by email. Best of all, customers can request a free loaner car to make it even easier to get vital repairs—some limitations might apply.

To request repair services, please call (707) 448-1282 or visit their website, www.motoringspecialists.com.