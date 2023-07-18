HDTV Supply Unveils Revolutionary 4K 30 Hz HDMI over IP Matrix Switchers, Setting a New Standard for AV Distribution

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Jul-18 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading provider of high-quality audiovisual solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking 4K 30 Hz HDMI over IP Matrix Switchers. This cutting-edge technology revolutionizes AV distribution by offering unparalleled flexibility, scalability, and performance to professionals in various industries.

Designed to meet the evolving demands of modern AV systems, HDTV Supply’s 4K 30 Hz HDMI over IP Matrix Switchers empower users to distribute high-resolution video and audio signals over an IP network with exceptional clarity and reliability. This state-of-the-art solution allows seamless switching and extension of HDMI signals to multiple displays, making it ideal for applications such as digital signage, education, corporate environments, hospitality, and more.

Key Features and Benefits of HDTV Supply’s 4K 30 Hz HDMI over IP Matrix Switchers:

Unmatched Flexibility: The matrix switchers enable the distribution of HDMI signals over a local area network (LAN), providing the freedom to send AV content to any display within the network, regardless of physical location.

Advanced Matrix Switching: Users can effortlessly route any source to any display or multiple displays, creating dynamic and customizable video wall configurations. The matrix switchers support resolutions up to 4K at 30 Hz, ensuring stunning visuals and crystal-clear audio.

Easy Setup and Management: With an intuitive web-based interface, installation and configuration are straightforward, even for users without extensive technical expertise. The switchers support various control options, including IR, RS-232, and LAN, for convenient system management.

Expandable and Scalable: The modular design of the matrix switchers allows for easy scalability, accommodating both small and large-scale AV installations. Users can add additional encoders and decoders to support more sources and displays, ensuring future-proofing of their AV infrastructure.

Reliable Performance: HDTV Supply’s 4K 30 Hz HDMI over IP Matrix Switchers provide robust and stable signal transmission over standard Ethernet networks, eliminating distance limitations and reducing the need for complex cabling infrastructures.

“We are thrilled to introduce our 4K 30 Hz HDMI over IP Matrix Switchers to the market,” said the Spokesperson of HDTV Supply. “This innovative solution empowers AV professionals with a flexible and scalable platform that simplifies AV distribution and enhances the overall viewing experience. Whether it’s for digital signage, education, or corporate environments, our matrix switchers set a new standard in AV technology.”

HDTV Supply is committed to delivering high-quality, reliable, and cutting-edge audiovisual solutions that exceed customer expectations. With the launch of the 4K 30 Hz HDMI over IP Matrix Switchers, the company reaffirms its dedication to providing state-of-the-art products that enhance AV experiences across industries.

For more information about HDTV Supply’s 4K 30 Hz HDMI over IP Matrix Switchers and its comprehensive range of audiovisual solutions, please visit https://www.hdtvsupply.com/4k-30-hz-hdmi-over-ip-matrix-switchers.html or contact us.

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is a leading provider of top-quality audiovisual solutions for residential and commercial applications. With an extensive product range and a commitment to customer satisfaction, the company has established itself as a trusted name in the industry. From matrix switchers and extenders to converters and splitters, HDTV Supply offers innovative AV solutions that cater to various requirements.