BLISS Car Wash Offers Several Cleaning Packages

California, USA, 2023-Jul-18 — /EPR Network/ — BLISS Car Wash is pleased to announce that they offer several car wash packages at varying prices. Customers can choose the ideal cleaning package to keep their vehicles in prime condition.

BLISS Car Wash has numerous locations throughout southern California, providing car owners with the perfect opportunities to keep their vehicles clean. Their car wash packages include everything necessary to maintain vehicles and prolong their lifespan. These packages range from $10-20, providing car owners with an affordable solution for cleaning their vehicles. The basic package includes a clear coat protectant, a spot-free rinse, a tire scrub, and a dry ‘n shine service. They are the only car wash in the area offering clear coat protection at the basic level. The higher tiers add features like an undercarriage wash, wax treatments, tire shine, wheel brightener, and more. All packages include access to free vacuums to clean the interior.

BLISS Car Wash also offers membership packages for loyal customers. The membership provides customers unlimited premium car washes each month for one low rate, making it ideal for individuals who want to keep their vehicles clean at all times.

Anyone interested in learning about the cleaning packages available can find out more by visiting the BLISS Car Wash website or calling 1-800-697-7459.

About BLISS Car Wash: BLISS Car Wash is a full-service car wash with numerous locations throughout southern California. They offer various car wash packages and memberships to help residents keep their vehicles pristine. All car wash packages include access to free vacuums to clean the inside of the car.

