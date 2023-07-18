Rob Kristie Takes the Helm as Director of Web Development & Strategy at Machintel

La Jolla, CA, 2023-Jul-18 — /EPR Network/ — Machintel, a leading provider of comprehensive marketing solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of Rob as Director of Web Development & Strategy. With over 20 years of experience in enhancing user web experiences, Rob’s leadership and technical skills will propel Machintel’s position as the go-to choice for marketers and revenue teams across industries.

As the new Director of Web Development & Strategy, Rob will lead the optimization of Machintel’s web presence and user experiences. His expertise in web development, digital marketing, and team leadership will drive innovation and enhance client outcomes.

“I am thrilled to welcome Rob to the Machintel team,” said Mark Choudhari, CEO of Machintel. “His extensive experience and strategic mindset will be instrumental in advancing our web initiatives. Rob’s dedication to creating exceptional user experiences aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering innovative marketing solutions. I am confident that his leadership will further elevate our capabilities and drive impactful results for our clients.”

Rob expressed his enthusiasm in joining Machintel, stating, “I am excited to be part of the Machintel team and contribute to their continued success. Together, we will create impactful web strategies that drive measurable results and elevate the customer journey.”

Rob’s skills encompass a range of technologies, including Jamstack, node.js, Next.js, Vue.js, React, and headless CMS platforms. His expertise in web experience, customer journeys, B2B & digital marketing, SEO, and data analysis will further strengthen Machintel’s capabilities.

About Machintel:

Machintel provides comprehensive and cost-effective marketing solutions for brands, agencies, tech platforms, and publishers, delivering excellent value for their investment. With over 4,000 campaigns executed annually, Machintel is the trusted partner and go-to choice for marketers and revenue teams across over 16 industries, including large enterprises such as the Global 2000 and Fortune 500, mid-market companies, and SMBs. By leveraging Machintel’s expertise in demand generation, data, machine intelligence, technology, media, events, and revenue operations, businesses can successfully drive customer acquisition and expansion at scale, both effectively and efficiently. For more information, visit www.machintel.com.