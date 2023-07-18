Celebrating Excellence: Allied College Students Secure Highly Sought-After Placements at Hyatt Regency

Chandigarh, India, 2023-Jul-18 — /EPR Network/ — Allied College of Hospitality Culinary Arts and Management, a distinguished institution known for its commitment to excellence in hospitality education, proudly announces and extends its warmest congratulations to its talented students who have secured highly coveted industrial training placements at the esteemed Hyatt Regency in Chandigarh. This achievement is a testament to the college’s outstanding academic programs, renowned faculty, extensive industry partnerships, and its unwavering dedication to student success.

The recent accomplishment of Allied College students securing industrial training placements at Hyatt Regency, Chandigarh signifies yet another milestone in the institution’s journey. Hyatt Regency, renowned for its luxurious accommodations and unwavering commitment to exceptional service and culinary excellence, presents an unparalleled learning environment for the students. This invaluable opportunity will allow them to gain firsthand experience, refine their skills, and witness the intricacies of working in a world-class hospitality establishment.

Shaping Future Leaders: Allied College’s Legacy and Comprehensive Programs

Allied College is immensely proud of its students who have demonstrated remarkable dedication, perseverance, and talent to secure these coveted placements. Their achievement not only reflects their individual capabilities but also serves as a testament to the college’s exceptional educational programs that focus on holistic development, practical training, and industry relevance.

With a remarkable 17-year legacy of providing comprehensive education in hospitality, culinary arts, and management, Allied College has been a guiding light for aspiring professionals in the field. Throughout its journey, the college has nurtured a community of over 4000+ successful alumni who have flourished in their careers, contributing to the industry’s growth and innovation.

Thriving Under Esteemed Faculty: Nurturing Dedication, Passion, and Talent

At the heart of Allied College‘s success lies its exceptional faculty comprising 25+ industry experts. These passionate mentors bring a wealth of real-world experience and knowledge into the classrooms, inspiring students and equipping them with practical skills that meet industry demands. The college’s commitment to excellence is reflected in the successful placement of its students across a wide range of prestigious organizations.

Extending Opportunities Beyond the Classroom: A Vast Network of Hospitality Partners

Allied College’s commitment to excellence extends beyond the classroom. The college boasts a vast network of over 150+ esteemed hospitality partners, including leading names in the industry. These partnerships provide invaluable opportunities for students to gain practical experience, internships, and employment prospects. Collaborating with renowned establishments like Hyatt Regency enables students to immerse themselves in the real-world dynamics of the industry, gain industry insights, and build connections that can pave the way for successful careers.

Celebrating Remarkable Placements:

Allied College of Hospitality Culinary Arts and Management congratulates its exceptional students who secured industrial training placements at prestigious Hyatt establishments.

“Prince Yadav, Simran Kaur, Mehak Sharma, and Amit Kumar will train at Hyatt Regency, Chandigarh, while Jasmeen Kaur, Devender, Sachin Sharma, and Aditya will join Hyatt Centric, Chandigarh. Hitender, Sumit Thakur, Deshraj, and Himanshu Awasthi will undergo training at Hyatt Regency, Amritsar”.

Conclusion:

Allied College takes immense pride in the accomplishments of its students and congratulates them on their well-deserved success. The college remains steadfast in its dedication to fostering excellence in education, preparing graduates to become leaders in the ever-evolving hospitality industry.