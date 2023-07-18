Simco offers guidelines on the process of keeping your items safe in an under bench fridge

NSW, Australia, 2023-Jul-18 — /EPR Network/ — The team of Simco has uploaded new content on its website. The blog talks about food security precautions to be taken while you are using an under bench fridge. The primary objective of this piece is to make the kitchen staff and entrepreneurs realise that food can be compromised even in a controlled environment. Some necessary precautions can make the situation better. The write-up has been compiled by a team of specialist content writers, graphic designers and individuals with valuable experience in the catering sector.

According to one of the company’s top employees, “Many studies suggested that most Australians don’t grasp the fact that one must store perishable offerings at or below five °C. You can highly reduce the chance of your kitchen employees or patrons getting physically affected due to soiled food offerings. Storing perishable items and other ingredients in the titular equipment has many advantages. Some of them include slowing the rate of spoiling cuisines, enhancing the deliciousness of the items and reducing the chance of food poisoning. With the use of this product, you can stop the development of multiple bacteria and pollutants that cause premium delicacies to perish or make you sick. In addition, the storage in temperatures under five degrees slows down their growth. It would help to remember that you can’t store the products beyond a particular duration, and the items will anyhow perish. The raw materials may get infected by bacteria due to deterioration in quality and result in severe sickness. There would be a sure-shot dip in quality even if one keeps the premium ingredients safe. Therefore, we thought of writing this blog to inform the masses about several related precautions.”

Selecting the items to keep in the fridge is one of the primary precautions mentioned in the blog. The content says that all perishable items need to be stored in the refrigerator to contain the growth of bacteria and reduce spoilage. In addition, one needs to check the packaged or bottled product labels and keep them according to the provided instructions. The content also says that one must remove all the beverages, pickles and jams from the fridge if the space is falling short, as the mentioned items can survive for a while. One must select the ideal fridge for their kitchen from the leading under bench suppliers in Melbourne & Sydney.

Another instruction given by the post is to store the cuisine by selecting specific locations. For instance, the raw materials should be kept below the shelf containing ready-to-eat premium offerings. One must store poultry items and seafood in the coldest part of the equipment, the bottom shelf in most devices. Additionally, the blog asks to put juices and liquids in such a way as not to drip into other food products. It would be better to keep these away from poultry and meat offerings. One must use proper cover and containers if putting the meat and fish items in the upper racks. Segregate everything correctly for fast cooling.

The content also mentions ways to store delicacies when the electricity is cut off, as additional measures need to be taken. Firstly, one must record the time of the power failure. If the light doesn’t come back for more than 2 hours, cold storage of an under bench fridge becomes unavailable, and the ingredients need to be placed in optional storage. Such repositories include fridges available in nearby restaurants and ice bricks. If the electricity is not restored, ensure consuming all the food items.

