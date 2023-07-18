Skin Boosters Market Value is Anticipated to Reach Over US$ 2.5 Billion by 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-18— /EPR Network/ —

The global skin boosters market is anticipated to secure a market value of US$ 1.03 Bn in 2022, projected to reach US$ 2.5 Bn by 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 9.26%. The increasing demand for aesthetic products by men and women is expected to be the key factor driving the market in the forecast period.

As global awareness about healthy skin heightens, demand for skin boosters is expected to accelerate throughout the forthcoming decade. The industry is expected to flourish significantly in the coming time while exhibiting a growth of 9.26% from 2022 to 2032. The global skin boosters market is projected to reach a value of US$ 2.5 Bn by the end of 2032.

Competitive landscape:

The key players of the global skin booster market adopt various strategies to secure a forefront position. Acquisition, collaboration, and partnership are some of the adopted methods by the players to expand their global reach. Some of the recent advancements among the key players are:

In January 2022, Merz Aesthetics, a globally renowned player, disclosed its launch of Radiesse® (+) Lidocaine injectable implant for deep injection for soft tissue augmentation. It can improve from moderate to a severe loss of jawline contour in adults over the age of 21.

In January 2022, Galderma, the globe’s largest dermatology company, completed its acquisition of ALASTIN Skincare. ALASTIN Skincare specializes in developing clinically-tested physician-dispensed skincare products.

In December 2021, FDA approved RHA Redensity, product of Teoxane. It is a Swiss hyaluronic acid product manufacturing company.

Prominent Key players of the Skin Boosters market survey report:

Merz Aesthetics

IBSA – Institute Biochemical SA (IBSA Derma)

Allergan Plc

Bloomage Biotechnology

Filorga

Galderma

Teoxanne

Professional Derma SA

Key Segments Covered in the Report:

By End Use

MedSpa

Dermatology Clinics

By Type

Mesotherapy

Micro-needle

By Gender

Male

Female

By Region

North America

MEA

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

